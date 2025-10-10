Submit Release
Cretebots Builds India’s Fastest Large-Scale Structure with 3D Concrete Printing Machines

Cretebots, a leading 3D construction company, completes India’s fastest large-scale building using advanced 3D concrete printing machines.

This project demonstrates that the future of construction is additive manufacturing — faster, more efficient, and sustainable.”
— Santosh Sutar
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cretebots, a pioneer in 3D concrete printing, today announced the completion of India’s fastest large-scale 3D printed building — a 700 square-foot sales office — in just 5 days. This groundbreaking achievement sets a new benchmark for speed, quality, and sustainability in construction.

Using Cretebots’ proprietary 3D concrete printing machines, the structure was built on-site with minimal labor and waste. The project demonstrates the power of automation and precision in construction, enabling faster project completion at lower costs.

“This milestone is proof of the potential of 3D printing to transform construction,” said Santosh sutar, Founder & CEO of Cretebots. “Our technology is not only faster but also enables sustainable designs that traditional methods cannot achieve.”

The 2,200 sqft building includes fully integrated electrical and plumbing systems, showcasing the potential of additive manufacturing for real-world structures. Cretebots is now expanding this technology to deliver sustainable housing, commercial spaces, and infrastructure projects across India.

Key Highlights of the Project:

Record Speed: Completed in just 5 days.

Size: 700 sqft fully functional office space.

Sustainability: Reduced construction waste by over 50%.

Innovation: Use of proprietary concrete mixtures optimized for structural integrity.

Cretebots’ vision is to accelerate the adoption of 3D concrete printing, driving efficiency, affordability, and sustainability. With several large-scale projects underway — including a 3D-printed school and residential developments — Cretebots is redefining the future of construction.

For more information about Cretebots and its projects, visit cretebots.com
India's first 3D Printed Onsite office at Pune

You just read:

