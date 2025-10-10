Cretebots Builds India’s Fastest Large-Scale Structure with 3D Concrete Printing Machines
Cretebots, a leading 3D construction company, completes India’s fastest large-scale building using advanced 3D concrete printing machines.
Using Cretebots’ proprietary 3D concrete printing machines, the structure was built on-site with minimal labor and waste. The project demonstrates the power of automation and precision in construction, enabling faster project completion at lower costs.
“This milestone is proof of the potential of 3D printing to transform construction,” said Santosh sutar, Founder & CEO of Cretebots. “Our technology is not only faster but also enables sustainable designs that traditional methods cannot achieve.”
The 2,200 sqft building includes fully integrated electrical and plumbing systems, showcasing the potential of additive manufacturing for real-world structures. Cretebots is now expanding this technology to deliver sustainable housing, commercial spaces, and infrastructure projects across India.
Key Highlights of the Project:
Record Speed: Completed in just 5 days.
Size: 700 sqft fully functional office space.
Sustainability: Reduced construction waste by over 50%.
Innovation: Use of proprietary concrete mixtures optimized for structural integrity.
Cretebots’ vision is to accelerate the adoption of 3D concrete printing, driving efficiency, affordability, and sustainability. With several large-scale projects underway — including a 3D-printed school and residential developments — Cretebots is redefining the future of construction.
For more information about Cretebots and its projects, visit cretebots.com
.
Cretebots
Cretebots Digital Constructions Private Limited
+91 73878 75290
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
India's first 3D Printed Onsite office at Pune
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.