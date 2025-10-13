MFish Launches Complete Fast-Charging Solutions Ahead of Holiday Season

MFish's Fast-Charging Solutions A 140W charger can charge an iPhone from 0% to 50% in about 25 minutes. Explore all products we offer.

Portable power banks, GaN fast chargers, and multi-port charging hubs designed for travel, work, and gifting.

A gift that couldn’t be given, and a blank that shouldn’t exist.” — Eva Zhang, Founder of MFish

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the holiday travel and shopping season approaches, MFish today announced the release of its latest lineup of charging products, including portable power banks , next-generation GaN fast chargers, and workstation charging hubs. The collection is designed to meet the growing demand for reliable, safe, and high-speed charging across multiple devices and scenarios.Portable Power Banks for TravelMFish introduces a series of lightweight, airline-approved power banks ranging from 5,000mAh to 40,000mAh. Equipped with PD/QC fast charging protocols, these power banks ensure quick top-ups for smartphones, tablets, and even laptops. Perfect for holiday travel, business trips, and daily commutes, they keep consumers powered up wherever they go.Next-Gen GaN Fast ChargersThe new GaN chargers deliver 65W, 100W, and 140W power options, supporting the latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, iPad, and MacBook devices. Featuring compact designs, foldable plugs, and global voltage compatibility, these chargers are ideal for both home office setups and on-the-go charging. GaN technology ensures higher efficiency and lower heat, making them a reliable and eco-friendly choice.Workstation Charging HubsTo help users stay organized, MFish also launches multi-port USB-C charging stations with configurations such as 4C + 3AC ports. These hubs can power multiple devices simultaneously with fast, safe, and intelligent power distribution. Certified by FCC, ETL, and Energy Star, the hubs are perfect for families, offices, and gifting during the festive season.Founder’s Story“A gift I couldn’t find became the beginning of everything.”In 2008, Eva Zhang, a young art graduate, wanted to create the perfect farewell gift for a close friend. She envisioned something useful yet cool, beautifully designed yet personal. When she failed to find it in stores—even in the Apple Store—she decided to create it herself.Using her training in art, her obsession with materials, and unexpected experience in manufacturing, Eva designed a pair of custom earphones with a graffiti-inspired aesthetic and deep bass tuning. When her friend received them, the joy in their eyes confirmed something important: people were not only buying products, but connecting with creativity, individuality, and warmth.In 2014, MFish was officially born. The brand set out to be more than a hidden manufacturer behind other global names—it would become an original brand from China, with a vision for the world.Brand ValuesSincerity | Pure, Simple, RealMFish rejects cold, industrial repetition. Every product is designed to be useful, joyful, and heartfelt—like a gift from a close friend.Passion | Boundless Exploration, Joyful CreationTrue passion is steady and enduring. MFish polishes every detail with love, turning technology into little surprises in daily life.Trust | Quality You Can Rely OnFrom design to delivery, MFish keeps every promise. Each product is built to add energy, comfort, and peace of mind as users explore the world.Brand MissionTo unleash the imagination of design and awaken the vitality of technology.Brand VisionTo become the world’s most loved digital brand for young-minded creators and lifestyle seekers—blending technology with human aesthetics, and bringing a warmer, more meaningful way of living.AvailabilityThe full charging lineup is now available on the MFish Official Store. Customers can explore the range of power banks, fast chargers, and workstation hubs, all backed by MFish’s commitment to innovation, artistry, and warmth. To celebrate the holiday season, MFish is also including exclusive free gifts—such as the Armored Dragon 4-in-1 Cable and the Trinity 10,000mAh Power Bank—with select products for a limited time.

