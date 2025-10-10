EAC Certification: Opportunities and Risks for manufacturers

EAC certificate EAC Eurasian Economic Union

CA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) such as Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Armenia, as well as other countries like Uzbekistan and Ukraine represent a growing and attractive market. For foreign companies, this opens up promising opportunities. However, there are also important aspects to consider: companies should ideally check the necessity for conformity assessment already during the bidding phase.What is EAC certification The abbreviation EAC stands for Eurasian Conformity – a conformity mark that certifies that a product complies with the applicable technical regulations of the EAEU.Companies wishing to export goods to Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, or Belarus must deal with the issue of conformity assessment at an early stage. While CE marking in the EU serves as proof of conformity, it has no legal relevance in the Eurasian Economic Union, even though the standards are largely harmonized with European standards. Instead, market access in the EAEU requires EAC certification according to the technical regulations.The technical regulations set minimum requirements for product safety. Conformity with the regulations is proven by EAC certification, EAC declaration, or state registration. After successful conformity assessment, products are marked with the EAC conformity mark. The EAC marking confirms that the product complies with the applicable safety requirements of the technical regulations. Only then can the product be placed on the EAEU market for free circulation.Challenges in EAC certification• Determining the relevant technical regulations and GOST standards: requires comprehensive knowledge of country-specific norms and requirements• Preparing technical documentation in Russian – all documents must be translated into Russian and, if necessary, into the language of the respective country• Applying for the declaration or certificate – only a company registered in the EAEU may act as the applicant• Proper product marking – products for which conformity has been confirmed must be marked with the EAC mark. Product and packaging labels must be in Russian.Which products are subject to EAC conformity assessment?Currently, 52 technical regulations have been adopted. These cover most products, including:• Machinery and equipment• Explosion-proof equipment• PPE – Personal protective equipment• Electrical engineering, cables• Industrial components• Pressure equipment• Firefighting products• Medical devices• Furniture• Clothing• Toys, etc.Who decides which technical regulations apply to a product?Each regulation specifies which products fall under it, which do not, and how product conformity must be confirmed. In addition to EAC certification, which is valid in the five EAEU countries, there are other types of approvals issued under the national legislation of the respective country. For example, the GOST R certificate in Russia, GOST K in Kazakhstan, fire safety certificates, or pattern approval certification are among the most important.The company Schmidt & Schmidt has many years of experience and can provide extensive advice to manufacturers, clarifying which regulations are relevant to their products. It is also important to note that one product may fall under several regulations.Difference between an EAC declaration and an EAC certificate• The EAC certificate is generally issued for “complex” products that require more thorough oversight by authorities. It may only be issued after quality inspection by an independent, accredited certification body in one of the EAEU member states. Certification is based on technical documentation, in-house test reports, test reports provided by accredited laboratories, and in some cases a production audit on-site.• The EAC declaration is a declaration of conformity by the manufacturer, importer, or authorized representative that the product meets the minimum requirements of the EAEU’s technical regulations. Unlike the certificate, the declaration is prepared by the manufacturer or importer. All required tests and analyses are carried out either by the manufacturer or, in some cases, by a laboratory.Conclusion: Opening borders and seizing opportunities in new markets with the right partnerEAC certification is a crucial step for successful access to the Eurasian market. With expert support, regulatory requirements can be met effectively.The German company Schmidt & Schmidt is one of the leading service providers in the field of certification and conformity. The company stands for professional guidance and tailored support in export and technical regulation. An experienced team ensures that companies complete the certification process efficiently and securely. Thanks to in-depth industry expertise, individual customer support, and fast processing, Schmidt Export offers reliable solutions for diverse approval requirements.Services at a glance• EAC declarations and certificates for machinery, equipment, pressure devices, electrical engineering• Certification of explosion-proof equipment• Certification of medical products• State registration (SGR)• Measuring instrument approval• GOST certifications• Preparation of technical documentation• Consulting and preparation of certification matricesContact:Schmidt & Schmidt OHGMr Alexej SchmidtBahnhofstrasse 22a 94032PassauT: 00498512260831@: alexej.schmidtschmidt-export.deSchmidt-export.de

