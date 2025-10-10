Molded Plastics Market Future Business Opportunities to Drive Growth Between 2025 and 2031

Molded Plastics Market, by Technology

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in infrastructure investments and sustainable economic development, along with increasing demand for consumer goods, drive the growth of the global molded plastics market . The Asia-Pacific region led the market in terms of revenue in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance through 2031.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Molded Plastics Market by Product, Technology, Application, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the global molded plastics market was valued at $573.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $869.2 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031. The comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key segments, investment opportunities, value chains, regional performance, and the competitive landscape.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/349 Key Market Drivers- Growing awareness of hygiene-related activities- Rising investments in infrastructure development- Sustainable economic growth and increasing demand for consumer goodsOpportunities- Emergence of low-cost bioplastics driving demand across end-use sectors- Increased focus on sustainable and eco-friendly products- Rising availability of affordable feedstock- Entry of local manufacturers offering competitively priced molded plasticsRestraints- The production process releases toxic chemicals that can pose health risks if exposure exceeds permissible limitsSegmental Overview:-By Product:- The polypropylene segment held the largest market share in 2021 (over one-fifth of total revenue) and is expected to maintain its lead through 2031. Meanwhile, the engineering plastics segment is projected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.By Technology:- Injection molding dominated the market in 2021, accounting for more than half of global revenue. The segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.By Application:- The packaging segment captured nearly two-fifths of the global market share in 2021 and will continue leading in revenue terms. The building and construction segment, however, is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.By Region:- Asia-Pacific held nearly half of the global market share in 2021 and is forecasted to remain the most lucrative region through 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9%.Key Market PlayersMajor players analyzed in the report include:- China Plastic Extrusion Ltd., DuPont, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Petro Packaging Company, Inc., PSI Molded Plastics, Atlantis Plastics, Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, GSH Industries, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Pexco LLC.These companies have adopted strategic initiatives such as expansion, partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions to strengthen their global presence and enhance market share.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/molded-plastics-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

