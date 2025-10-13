Fifth Generation (5G) Smart Healthcare Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Fifth Generation (5G) Smart Healthcare Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Fifth Generation (5G) Smart Healthcare Market Be By 2025?

The market size of the fifth generation (5G) smart healthcare industry has seen rapid expansion in recent years. The industry is anticipated to grow from a worth of $7.90 billion in 2024 to $9.94 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. The historical growth can be linked to factors such as the escalating dependence on electronic health records hosted on the cloud, increasing trials of mobile-based emergency response systems, the growing utilization of connected ambulances for vital care, a surge in the uptake of wearable patches for prenatal monitoring, and the rising need for smart systems to manage medical inventory.

The size of the 5G smart healthcare market is predicted to experience rapid expansion in the forthcoming years, with expectations set to reach $24.65 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.5%. This predicted growth can be accredited to an uptick in demand for linked healthcare devices, the increasing acceptance of remote surgeries in real-time, the rising necessity for continuous patient data tracking, greater establishment of intelligent hospitals equipped with digital frameworks, and escalated governmental drives for superior healthcare connectivity. Essential trends for the forecast period incorporate progress in telehealth surgeries assisted by robotics, enhanced utilization of digital replicas for patient simulations, advancements in intelligent biosensors for anticipatory healthcare, incorporation of augmented reality in medical education, and progress in edge computing for instantaneous health data analytics.

Download a free sample of the fifth generation (5g) smart healthcare market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28221&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Fifth Generation (5G) Smart Healthcare Market Landscape?

Growth in the fifth generation (5G) smart healthcare market is anticipated to be fueled by an increasing demand for remote patient monitoring. This involves leveraging digital technologies to collect and share real-time health information of patients, beyond conventional healthcare settings. The escalation in remote patient monitoring is attributed to the rise in chronic disease occurrence and the necessity for continuous care. It allows for proactive measures, decreases hospital visits, and improves patient results. 5G smart healthcare facilitates remote patient monitoring through high-speed, low-latency connections that ensure smooth data transfer and dependable virtual healthcare provision. For instance, Vivalink, an American healthcare technology firm, reported in August 2023 that a recent poll revealed 81% of clinicians currently employ remote patient monitoring (RPM), a substantial leap from just 20% in 2021, representing a 305% growth. Furthermore, of those who use RPM, 84% anticipate scaling up their use of this technology in 2024. Therefore, the escalating demand for remote patient monitoring is propelling the advancement of the fifth generation (5G) smart healthcare market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Fifth Generation (5G) Smart Healthcare Market?

Major players in the Fifth Generation (5G) Smart Healthcare Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• AT&T Inc.

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

• T-Mobile US Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Intel Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Vodafone Group Plc

• Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Fifth Generation (5G) Smart Healthcare Market?

Prominent companies in the 5G smart healthcare market are adopting innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to facilitate immediate patient observation and enhance emergency care results. AI mimics human intellect in machines, allowing them to process data, learn and make decisions, thereby aiding healthcare with real-time patient alerts, early awareness, and speedier, more precise medical responses. For instance, in July 2025, KIMS Hospitals Private Limited, an Indian healthcare company, collaborated with Medulance Private Limited, an Indian app-driven technology and emergency response service provider, to roll out Thane area's inaugural AI-integrated 5G Smart Ambulance. This ambulance provides real-time transmission of critical patient information like ECG, blood pressure, and oxygen levels while on the move. This amalgamation of 5G connectivity and AI-based analysis enables emergency doctors to evaluate patient conditions and initiate treatment protocols prior to arrival, effectively hastening response times and boosting survival rates during critical emergencies. Additionally, it offers a replicable blueprint for incorporating sophisticated technology into pre-hospital care throughout India and other developing markets.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Fifth Generation (5G) Smart Healthcare Market

The fifth generation (5G) smart healthcare market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Application: Remote Patient Monitoring, Connected Medical Devices, Telemedicine, Augmented Reality (AR) Or Virtual Reality (VR) For Surgery, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Wearable Devices, Medical Imaging Equipment, Diagnostic Equipment, Monitoring Devices, Networking Equipment

2) By Software: Electronic Health Record, Telemedicine Platforms, Health Analytics Software, Patient Management System, Remote Monitoring Software

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Maintenance And Support, Training And Education, Data Management Services

View the full fifth generation (5g) smart healthcare market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fifth-generation-5g-smart-healthcare-global-market-report

Fifth Generation (5G) Smart Healthcare Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America was recognized as the leading region in the global market for fifth generation (5G) smart healthcare. As for the anticipated growth status, relevant projections would be stated. The study on the fifth generation (5G) smart healthcare global market for the year 2025 takes into account several regions around the world, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Fifth Generation (5G) Smart Healthcare Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

5G In Healthcare Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-in-healthcare-global-market-report

5Th Generation 5G Enterprise Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5th-generation-5g-enterprise-global-market-report

5G Technologies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/5g-technologies-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.