Top 10 Acrylic Emulsions Companies Shaping a USD 14.39 Bn Market with 7.1% CAGR by 2030

NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global acrylic emulsions market was valued at USD 8.35 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow from USD 8.92 billion in 2023 to USD 14.39 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period. Asia Pacific led the market with a 46.23% share in 2022, while the U.S. market is projected to reach USD 2.73 billion by 2030, driven primarily by demand in the paints, coatings, and adhesives sectors.Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/acrylic-emulsions-market-109030 Top 10 Leading Innovators in the Acrylic Emulsions Market1. BASF SE (Germany)BASF SE is a global leader in chemical innovation, providing a wide range of acrylic emulsions for paints, coatings, adhesives, and construction applications. The company places a strong emphasis on sustainability, producing low-VOC and water-based formulations that minimize environmental impact. BASF’s research and development efforts focus on creating advanced polymers that offer superior adhesion, durability, and compliance with environmental standards. With a broad portfolio of high-performance acrylic emulsions, BASF is trusted by industrial and consumer sectors worldwide for consistent quality, reliability, and innovative solutions.2. Dow Inc. (USA)Dow Inc. is a major player in high-performance acrylic emulsions, catering to architectural coatings, adhesives, and sealants. The company is committed to innovation and sustainability, providing products that deliver excellent adhesion, weather resistance, and long-term durability. Dow’s emulsions are versatile across multiple industries, with a strong focus on low-VOC and water-based solutions. Its significant presence in construction, automotive, and textiles industries allows Dow to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly and high-performance materials globally.3. Arkema S.A. (France)Arkema specializes in acrylic emulsions tailored for applications in paints, coatings, and adhesives. The company is recognized for delivering high-quality, durable products that perform under challenging environmental conditions, while maintaining eco-friendly manufacturing practices. Arkema’s solutions are designed to meet specific industrial needs, offering long-term performance and environmental resistance. With a strong portfolio of coatings, adhesives, and construction solutions, Arkema continuously drives innovation through research and development to address evolving market requirements.4. Synthomer PLC (UK)Synthomer PLC is known for producing high-performance acrylic emulsions used in paints, coatings, adhesives, and textiles. The company emphasizes sustainability, offering eco-friendly emulsions that align with global environmental standards. Synthomer focuses on customer-specific applications and innovation in water-based, low-VOC formulations. Their expertise in creating specialized, high-performance emulsions positions them as a trusted partner for industries seeking durable and environmentally responsible solutions.5. Celanese Corporation (USA)Celanese Corporation supplies a diverse range of acrylic emulsions for paints, coatings, and adhesives, prioritizing performance and sustainability. Their products are engineered to be durable, reliable, and environmentally compliant. Celanese emphasizes innovation and offers solutions that cater to both industrial and consumer applications. With a strong focus on quality and consistency, Celanese has established itself as a trusted provider of high-performance acrylic emulsions across multiple industries.6. Covestro AG (Germany)Covestro AG provides high-performance acrylic emulsions for automotive coatings, construction, and industrial applications. The company focuses on producing durable, environmentally safe, and high-performing products suitable for demanding conditions. Covestro continuously innovates to develop advanced emulsions for automotive and industrial sectors, prioritizing both durability and environmental safety. Their commitment to high-quality, sustainable solutions ensures their strong presence in global industrial markets.7. DIC Corporation (Japan)DIC Corporation manufactures acrylic emulsions for paints, coatings, and adhesives, with a focus on innovation, quality, and environmental compliance. The company’s products meet stringent environmental standards while offering high durability and performance. DIC leverages strong research and development capabilities to create specialized emulsions for a wide range of industrial applications, maintaining a global reputation for reliability and product excellence.8. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)Henkel provides acrylic emulsions for adhesives, sealants, and coatings, delivering products known for strong performance, reliability, and eco-friendliness. The company emphasizes sustainability and product excellence while offering comprehensive solutions for industrial applications. Henkel’s global industrial presence and innovation-focused approach make its acrylic emulsions a preferred choice for sectors requiring high-quality, environmentally responsible materials.9. H.B. Fuller Company (USA)H.B. Fuller specializes in acrylic emulsions primarily for adhesives and coatings, with a focus on innovation, performance, and environmental responsibility. The company produces high-quality emulsions suitable for industrial applications, prioritizing sustainable solutions and technical support. H.B. Fuller’s products are recognized for reliability and performance, making them a trusted supplier in industries that require eco-friendly, high-performance materials.10. Mallard Creek Polymers (USA)Mallard Creek Polymers produces acrylic emulsions for paints, coatings, and adhesives, emphasizing performance-driven solutions. Their products are designed to meet industrial standards while maintaining low-VOC and water-based formulations. Mallard Creek serves diverse industrial applications and is known for delivering environmentally safe and high-performing emulsions suitable for various demanding industries.Speak to Analyst : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/acrylic-emulsions-market-109030 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)1. What are acrylic emulsions?Acrylic emulsions are water-based dispersions of acrylic polymers used in paints, coatings, adhesives, and textiles, providing excellent adhesion, durability, and flexibility.2. Why are acrylic emulsions important?They offer superior performance, environmental benefits, and versatility, making them essential for sustainable, high-performance applications.3. Which industries use acrylic emulsions?Key industries include paints and coatings, adhesives, textiles, construction, and automotive.4. What drives market growth?Growth is driven by the demand for sustainable materials, construction and automotive sector expansion, and low-VOC product adoption.5. How are companies addressing environmental concerns?Leading manufacturers focus on water-based, low-VOC, and eco-friendly formulations to meet regulations and sustainability goals.6. What is the market size and growth rate?The market was valued at USD 8.92 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 14.39 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%.7. 