Bicycle Tire Market Set to Expand from US$ 9,671.5 Million in 2025 to US$ 16,361.6 Million by 2032 at 7.8% CAGR

Bicycle Tire Market

The bicycle tire market is driven by eco-friendly transport demand. North America leads, with key segments including road, mountain, and hybrid bike tires.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bicycle tire market has been experiencing substantial growth, fueled by increasing interest in sustainable transportation, rising fuel prices, and an expanding bicycle fleet. As consumers and businesses alike seek more efficient and eco-friendly transportation alternatives, bicycles have emerged as a popular choice, contributing to the growing demand for bicycle tires. According to Persistence Market Research, the market is estimated to be worth US$ 9671.5 million by 2025, with projections indicating it will reach US$ 16,361.6 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2025 and 2032. This growth trajectory reflects the rising popularity of cycling, especially in urban areas, and the need for high-quality, durable tires to ensure performance and safety.

The bicycle tire market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of bicycles, both for recreational purposes and as a practical alternative to fuel-based transportation. As cities around the world focus on reducing carbon emissions and combating traffic congestion, bicycles are becoming an integral part of urban mobility solutions. The rising cost of fuel has forced many individuals to look for more cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternatives, further boosting the demand for bicycles and, by extension, bicycle tires.

Get | Download Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31362

Key market segments include tires for road bikes, mountain bikes, and hybrid bikes. These segments differ in terms of tire design, materials, and performance characteristics, with road bike tires being focused on speed and durability, while mountain bike tires prioritize grip and stability for off-road conditions. The market is also segmented by tire type, including clincher, tubeless, and tubular tires, with tubeless tires gaining significant traction due to their ability to reduce the risk of punctures and improve overall riding experience.

Regionally, North America and Europe are the leading markets, driven by strong cycling cultures, well-developed infrastructure for cycling, and government incentives to promote sustainable transportation. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a key growth region due to rapidly expanding urban populations and increased awareness of the benefits of cycling, both for recreation and daily commuting.

Key Highlights from the Report:

• Market Size: The bicycle tire market is estimated to reach US$ 9671.5 million by 2025.

• Market Growth: The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2025 to 2032.

• Leading Segments: Road bike tires, mountain bike tires, and hybrid bike tires dominate the market, each offering distinct advantages based on performance needs.

• Tire Type Growth: Tubeless tires are gaining popularity due to their durability and reduced risk of punctures.

• Geographic Leadership: North America and Europe lead in the bicycle tire market, with Asia-Pacific emerging as a key growth region.

• Environmental Trends: The shift towards eco-friendly transportation is boosting the demand for bicycles and bicycle-related products.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Segmentation:

The bicycle tire market is segmented based on the type of bicycles, with road bikes, mountain bikes, and hybrid bikes being the primary categories. Road bike tires are designed for performance, focusing on speed and low rolling resistance, making them suitable for urban cycling and long-distance rides. Mountain bike tires, on the other hand, are designed for durability and traction, providing optimal performance on rough terrain and off-road conditions. Hybrid bike tires, a cross between road and mountain bike tires, offer versatility, making them popular among commuters and casual cyclists who use their bikes on varied surfaces.

Tire Type Segmentation:

Another significant segmentation is based on the tire type, with clincher, tubeless, and tubular tires being the most common. Clincher tires are the most widely used, as they are easy to install and cost-effective. Tubeless tires are increasingly gaining traction due to their ability to eliminate the inner tube, reducing the likelihood of flats and offering better performance. Tubular tires are typically used in professional racing and high-performance cycling, as they are lighter and provide excellent traction and durability.

Regional Insights

North America:

North America holds a prominent share in the global bicycle tire market, driven by a strong cycling culture, particularly in cities like Portland, New York, and San Francisco. With a large number of cycling enthusiasts and well-developed cycling infrastructure, the region is a significant consumer of both high-end and everyday bicycle tires. Additionally, the increasing trend of cycling for health and fitness, coupled with rising concerns over fuel prices and environmental impact, is fueling the demand for bicycles and tires in this region.

Asia-Pacific:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the bicycle tire market during the forecast period. The rapid urbanization of cities like Beijing, Mumbai, and Jakarta, along with increasing government initiatives to promote cycling as an eco-friendly mode of transport, is creating a favorable environment for the growth of the bicycle tire market. With an increasing population and higher levels of pollution, cycling is becoming a preferred alternative to fuel-based transportation, leading to a surge in demand for bicycles and bicycle tires.

For customization options before purchasing: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/31362

Market Drivers

Increasing Fuel Prices:

One of the main drivers of the bicycle tire market is the increasing price of fuel. As fuel prices continue to rise, individuals are seeking cost-effective alternatives for daily commuting and recreational activities. Bicycles are seen as an affordable, eco-friendly solution to reduce dependence on cars and public transport. This shift is expected to boost the demand for bicycles and, consequently, bicycle tires.

Rising Environmental Awareness:

Another key driver is the growing environmental awareness among consumers. As global concerns over climate change and pollution increase, individuals and governments are prioritizing sustainable transportation methods. Bicycles, which produce zero emissions, are a viable solution to reduce carbon footprints. As more cities invest in cycling infrastructure and promote biking as a sustainable mode of transport, the demand for bicycle tires is expected to grow.

Market Restraints

High Competition from Electric Bicycles:

The rise of electric bicycles (e-bikes) presents a challenge for the traditional bicycle tire market. E-bikes require specialized tires to support their increased weight and power, which may shift some demand away from traditional bicycles. Although the electric bicycle market is still in its growth phase, it could divert some consumer interest from non-electric bicycles, leading to reduced demand for traditional bicycle tires.

Volatility in Raw Material Prices:

The cost of materials such as rubber, steel, and carbon fiber, which are essential for the production of bicycle tires, can be volatile. Fluctuations in raw material prices may impact manufacturing costs and, consequently, the price of bicycle tires. This unpredictability can make it challenging for manufacturers to maintain consistent profit margins and may deter new players from entering the market.

Market Opportunities

Technological Advancements in Tire Design:

There are significant opportunities in the development of advanced bicycle tires with improved performance characteristics. Innovations such as puncture-resistant tires, lightweight materials, and designs that optimize grip and durability will appeal to both recreational cyclists and professionals. As consumers seek better performance and value, tire manufacturers have the opportunity to develop new products that cater to these demands.

Growing Demand for Sustainable Transportation:

With governments worldwide promoting green initiatives, the demand for sustainable modes of transport is increasing. Bicycles are considered a key element of urban mobility solutions, particularly in congested cities. Tire manufacturers can tap into this opportunity by providing eco-friendly, durable, and high-performance bicycle tires that meet the needs of this growing market segment.

Buy Now: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31362

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the key factors driving the growth of the Bicycle Tire Market from 2025 to 2032?

How do different types of bicycle tires compare in terms of performance and cost?

What are the challenges faced by manufacturers in the Bicycle Tire Market?

Which regions are expected to show the highest growth in the Bicycle Tire Market?

How is the rise of e-bikes affecting the demand for traditional bicycle tires?

The key players studied in the report include:

Key Players Operating in the Market:

• Cheng Shin Rubber Ind Co., Ltd.

• HUTCHINSON

• Trek Bicycle Corporation

• The Goodyear Tires & Rubber Company

• Specialized Bicycle Components

• MICHELIN

• Mitas

• Pirelli & C. S.p.A.

• Giant Bicycles

• Continental AG

Recent Developments:

Michelin launched a new line of puncture-resistant bicycle tires designed to improve durability and performance, catering to the growing demand for high-performance tires.

Bridgestone introduced a new line of eco-friendly bicycle tires made from sustainable materials, aligning with the increasing demand for green products in the cycling industry.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

As the global shift toward sustainable transportation continues, the bicycle tire market is well-positioned for continued growth. With innovations in tire technology and increased support for cycling infrastructure in urban areas, the market will benefit from both expanding consumer demand and government initiatives promoting eco-friendly transportation. The growing interest in cycling for health, fitness, and environmental reasons, coupled with rising fuel prices, ensures that the future of the bicycle tire market remains promising.

Explore more related market insights and reports by visiting our website.

Ksa Tire Market Trends

Automotive Fuel System Market Trends

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.