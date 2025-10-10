Workelevate Integrates with Jamf APIs for Unified macOS Device Visibility and Compliance

Workelevate integrates with Jamf APIs, enabling IT teams to manage macOS devices with unified visibility, compliance, and control within one dashboard.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workelevate, the modern Digital Workplace Platform, today announced interoperability with Jamf, enabling IT teams to view and manage macOS device insights directly within Workelevate’s Single Device Dashboard.Built using Jamf’s APIs, this integration allows enterprises to extend their device visibility and compliance tracking for macOS endpoints without switching tools or consoles.Key Capabilities Available via Jamf API IntegrationDevice Live StatusDevice Compliance MonitoringDevice Software RepositoryService Standard ConfigurationSelf-Service FileVault Key RecoveryRemote Lock & WipemacOS Update StatusSoftware Approval WorkflowsDriving Unified Endpoint VisibilityThis capability brings Jamf-managed Apple devices into the broader Workelevate ecosystem, offering a consolidated view alongside Windows endpoints for better compliance, control, and employee experience.“Our goal is to simplify IT’s daily reality—multiple tools, multiple systems, one pane of glass,” said Prateek Garg, Founder & CEO of Workelevate. “With Jamf API integration, Workelevate delivers seamless visibility and secure control for Apple devices, extending our commitment to a truly unified digital workplace.”The Jamf API Integration is now available to all enterprise customers of Workelevate. For more details or a demo, visit www.workelevate.com or contact hello@workelevate.ai.About WorkelevateWorkelevate is a unified platform for endpoint management and digital employee experience , built to help IT teams manage devices efficiently and enhance employee productivity. It combines AI-driven automation, proactive monitoring, and endpoint control to simplify IT operations and improve digital workplace performance.The platform includes an IT copilot that automates employee self-service and IT ticket resolution through conversational AI, reducing Level 1 ticket load and improving response times. Its digital employee experience (DEX) suite enhances workforce satisfaction through root cause analysis , self-healing automation, and employee experience management, ensuring seamless device performance and minimal disruption.Workelevate’s unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities provide complete visibility and compliance across enterprise devices. It covers patch management, IT asset management , endpoint management, active directory (AD) management, and software deployment, enabling IT teams to secure, manage, and optimize endpoints from a single platform.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.