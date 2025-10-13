The Business Research Company

Focused Ultrasound System Market Size Worth $6.45 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $6.46 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Focused Ultrasound System Market Worth?

In recent years, there has been significant growth in the market size for focused ultrasound systems. The market is expected to expand from $3.90 billion in 2024 to $4.33 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This significant rise during the historical period is due to factors such as the escalating demand for non-invasive methods, an increase in neurological disorders, the rise in MRI guidance, growing clinical validation, and increasing regulatory approvals.

The market size of the focused ultrasound system is projected to experience swift expansion in the upcoming years. The market value is expected to escalate to $6.46 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 10.5%. The market growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as an increase in chronic diseases, heightened healthcare expenditure, a growing preference for outpatient care, an increase in oncology applications, and higher institutional backing. Insights on key trends observed in the forecast period include the incorporation of AI-enabled imaging guidance, progress into non-invasive oncology treatments, portability through miniaturization, the advent of personalized therapy protocols, and integration with drug delivery systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Focused Ultrasound System Market?

The rise in chronic diseases is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the focused ultrasound system market. These long-lasting health conditions, which progress slowly and usually require ongoing care and management, are becoming more common due to inactive lifestyles that heighten the likelihood of obesity, diabetes, and heart-related illnesses. Focused ultrasound systems are vital in the handling of chronic diseases, as they non-invasively target and eliminate diseased tissue, relieve pain, and enhance function, removing the requirement for surgery. For example, data from Macmillan Cancer Support, a UK-based organization, indicated that over 3 million people in the UK were living with cancer in August 2024. This figure is expected to rise to 3.5 million by 2025, hit 4 million by 2030, and reach 5.3 million by 2040. Consequently, the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases is propelling the growth of the focused ultrasound system market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Focused Ultrasound System Market?

Major players in the Focused Ultrasound System Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic plc

• Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

• Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.

• InSightec Ltd.

• EDAP TMS S.A.

• Supersonic Imagine

• Image Guided Therapy S.A.

• Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co.Ltd.

• Blatek Industries Incorporated

• Shanghai A&S Technology Development Co.Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Focused Ultrasound System Market?

Leading companies in the focused ultrasound system market are concentrating their efforts on advancing their product line, with a focus on items like MR-guided focused ultrasound systems. The intention is to boost the effectiveness of treatments, broaden the scope of clinical applications and enhance patient results. MR-guided focused ultrasound (MRgFUS) systems are innovative medical devices that fuse the technology of high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) with that of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to enable precise, non-invasive treatment of targeted tissues. For example, in January 2024, the medical technology firm based in Israel, Insightec, introduced Exablate Prime, a next-level version of their MR-guided focused ultrasound device. Exablate Prime takes surgery without incisions to a new level by enhancing precision, productivity, and the patient's overall experience. Key features include a user-friendly interface, automatic computations, under a millimeter targeting control, continuous thermal monitoring, sophisticated lesion shaping, and enhanced MRI visualization. Additionally, Exablate Prime also provides improved cybersecurity, PACS connectivity and an optional 3T head coil for clearer imaging capabilities. These developments place Exablate Prime at the forefront of focused ultrasound neurosurgery, opening up new opportunities for treating movement disorders.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Focused Ultrasound System Market Share?

The focused ultrasound system market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Devices, Consumables, Software, Accessories

2) By Type: Thermal Ablation Systems, Mechanical Ablation Systems, Microbubble Ultrasound Systems, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Systems

3) By Technology: Ultrasound Imaging Systems, Non-linear Ultrasound Systems, Thermal Imaging Systems, Diagnostic Ultrasound Systems

4) By Application: Clinical Applications, Uterine Fibroids, Prostate Cancer, Essential Tremor, Dermatology, Breast Cancer, Glaucoma, Back Pain, Research Applications, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Devices: MR-Guided Focused Ultrasound Systems, Ultrasound-Guided Focused Ultrasound Systems, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Systems, Low-Intensity Focused Ultrasound Systems

2) By Consumables: Coupling Gel, Treatment Kits, Disposable Pads, Acoustic Coupling Media

3) By Software: Treatment Planning Software, Imaging And Navigation Software, Monitoring And Feedback Software, Data Management And Analysis Tools

4) By Accessories: Positioning Devices, Patient Tables, Cooling Systems, Mounting Frames And Adapters

What Are The Regional Trends In The Focused Ultrasound System Market?

In 2024, the North American region dominated the global focused ultrasound system market. The fastest-growing region anticipated in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. The report encompasses various regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

