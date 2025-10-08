Submit Release
Richland County Courthouse to be closed Monday, Oct. 13

The Richland County Courthouse will be closed Monday, Oct. 13 for Columbus Day. The Clerk’s Office will be staffed and will be available to take phone calls and e-filings.

