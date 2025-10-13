Demand for Gene Therapy For Parkinson’s Disease Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $1.62 billion by 2029

Gene Therapy For Parkinson’s Disease Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Gene Therapy For Parkinson’s Disease Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Gene Therapy For Parkinson’s Disease Market Be By 2025?

In the recent years, the market size for gene therapy to treat Parkinson's disease has witnessed a tremendous growth. The market, which is projected to increase from $0.51 billion in 2024 to $0.64 billion in 2025, predicts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%. The significant growth in the past years can be credited to the rising cases of Parkinson's disease, the growing need for tailored therapies, enhanced awareness regarding gene therapy, the growth of clinical trial networks, and the increase in funding for research into neurodegenerative diseases.

The market size for gene therapy in Parkinson's disease is projected to experience rapid expansion over the next few years, scaling to a size of $1.62 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.1%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecasted period include increased use of viral vector-enabled therapies, rising investments in startups concentrating on gene therapies, growing government support for treatments of rare illnesses, research collaboration expansion, and the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure in burgeoning markets. In the forecast period, key trends include technological progress in viral delivery systems, innovative therapy strategies for neurotrophic factors, the creation of gene-editing constructs with a specific target, increased investment in research and development, and advancements in precise medical treatment methods.

Download a free sample of the gene therapy for parkinson’s disease market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28231&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Gene Therapy For Parkinson’s Disease Market Landscape?

The rise in interest for personalized medicine is predicted to fuel the expansion of the gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease market. This medical strategy is individualized based on a person's genes, lifestyle, and surroundings. The demand for personalized medicine is increasing due to the desire for tailored therapies that enhance the efficacy of treatment and reduce unwanted side effects. In the context of Parkinson’s disease, gene therapy uses customized genetic modifications to reinstate dopamine function and address specific pathogenic mechanism of each patient. For instance, in 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a non-profit organization in the US, recorded that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permitted 16 new personalized therapies for patients with rare diseases in 2023, showing a significant increase from the 6 approvals in 2022. Hence, the rising interest in personalized medicine is steering the development of the gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Gene Therapy For Parkinson’s Disease Market?

Major players in the Gene Therapy For Parkinson’s Disease Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Sanofi S.A.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Biogen Inc.

• PTC Therapeutics Inc.

• Zambon S.p.A.

• Oxford BioMedica plc

• Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

• Insilico Medicine Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Gene Therapy For Parkinson’s Disease Market?

Leading companies in the gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease market are paying attention to devising more accurate therapies, such as regenerative medicine advanced therapy, to fortify neuronal survival, rehabilitate dopamine function, and offer long-term disease-modifying advantages for Parkinson’s disease patients. The Regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) is a unique designation granted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for regenerative medicine products like cell therapies, gene therapies, and tissue-constructed products aimed at treating, modifying, reversing, or curing dangerous or deadly diseases. To illustrate, in February 2025, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), an American gene therapy firm, launched AB-1005, a research AAV2-GDNF gene therapy that earned the FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) approval. This approval, which aims to accelerate the evolution and review of prospective therapies, was given based on data provided by AskBio, encompassing clinical proof from its Phase Ib open-label, non-controlled trial, indicating AB-1005’s potential to decelerate disease advancement and enhance motor function in patients with Parkinson’s.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Gene Therapy For Parkinson’s Disease Market

The gene therapy for parkinson’s disease market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Therapy Type: In Vivo Gene Therapy, Ex Vivo Gene Therapy

2) By Vector Type: Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors

3) By Target Gene: Aromatic L-Amino Acid Decarboxylase (AADC), Glial Cell Line-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (GDNF), Neurturin, Other Target Genes

4) By Delivery Method: Intracerebral, Intravenous, Other Delivery Methods

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By In Vivo Gene Therapy: Viral Vectors, Non-Viral Vectors

2) By Ex Vivo Gene Therapy: Autologous Cell-Based Gene Therapy, Allogeneic Cell-Based Gene Therapy

View the full gene therapy for parkinson’s disease market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gene-therapy-for-parkinsons-disease-global-market-report

Gene Therapy For Parkinson’s Disease Market Regional Insights

In the Gene Therapy For Parkinson’s Disease Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the largest market in 2024. It is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the most accelerated growth in the anticipated period. All regions embraced in this report consist of North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Gene Therapy For Parkinson’s Disease Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Genes Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genes-therapy-global-market-report

Anti Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-parkinson-drugs-global-market-report

Nucleic Acid Based Gene Therapy Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/nucleic-acid-based-gene-therapy-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.