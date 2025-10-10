Estate Agent Power Launches Global Real Estate Platform with Free Listings, Smart Valuation Tools & Yield Calculation

Estate Agent Power empowers buyers, sellers, and affiliates with free listings, real-time valuations, and verified global property deals.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Estate Agent Power , a UK-based real estate technology company, has announced the expansion of its next-generation property platform designed to make real estate transactions smarter, faster, and borderless. The company aims to redefine how people buy, sell, and invest in property by combining AI-driven valuation tools, verified listings, and transparent deal management under one roof.Transforming How the World Buys and Sells PropertyEstate Agent Power brings a powerful and user-friendly experience to property professionals, investors, and everyday buyers. It enables users to list properties for free, calculate valuations and yields instantly, and manage transactions with clarity. Whether you are a homeowner selling your property, an investor exploring new opportunities, or an agent expanding into new markets, Estate Agent Power provides a comprehensive digital solution.The platform integrates advanced analytics and real-time market data to help users make informed decisions. Its valuation and yield tools use AI algorithms to estimate property values and rental returns within seconds, eliminating the guesswork and improving accuracy.“Real estate is shifting fast,” said Abdelelah Ouhiya, CEO and Founder of Estate Agent Power. “We are not replacing agents, we are empowering them. Our goal is to make property transactions faster, smarter, and more transparent for everyone.”Breaking Down Barriers in Global Real EstateEstate Agent Power’s mission is to make property ownership and investment accessible to everyone, regardless of location. The company’s global marketplace lets users buy and sell properties across continents with no upfront fees. Verified listings, digital documentation, and multilingual support make it simple for users to transact across borders safely and efficiently.Key platform features include:Free global listings with no upfront or hidden fees. Instant valuation and rental yield calculators powered by real-time market data.An affiliate referral system allowing users to earn commissions on successful leads.Comprehensive verification process for listings, sellers, and documentation.Dynamic deal tracking so users can monitor every stage of the sale in real time.Multimedia-rich listings featuring high-resolution photos, videos, and 360° tours.With these tools, the platform bridges the gap between local and global property markets. It allows users to access property data from different regions and gain insights that were previously limited to professional agents and large real estate networks.Technology that Builds TrustTransparency and trust are at the heart of Estate Agent Power’s model. Each property listed on the platform undergoes a thorough verification process. Documents, ownership details, and visuals are reviewed to ensure authenticity. Users can view complete information about a property, from its location and amenities to its potential rental yield and market value.“Transparency builds trust,” added Ouhiya. “That is why we verify every listing and give our users complete visibility from listing to closing. We believe technology should simplify, not complicate, the property process.”The platform’s built-in communication tools also allow buyers, sellers, and agents to interact securely without leaving the website. This eliminates reliance on third-party apps and helps reduce the risks associated with unverified listings.Empowering Buyers, Sellers, and Investors AlikeEstate Agent Power recognises that technology works best when it empowers people rather than replaces them. Real estate agents can use the platform to expand their reach, list properties for free, and connect with verified international buyers. At the same time, investors benefit from instant access to verified listings and analytical tools that assess potential returns.The affiliate and referral system is another innovation that sets Estate Agent Power apart. Users can register as referrers, share property links, and earn commissions when deals close. This community-driven model encourages participation and helps build a transparent, global ecosystem of trusted contributors.Simplifying Cross-Border Real EstateBuying or selling property internationally can be complex. Estate Agent Power simplifies this process by offering step-by-step guidance, verified documents, and clear market comparisons. The platform supports multi-currency listings and is expanding its multi-language interface to make global property trading easier for users worldwide.With real-time notifications, users can track offers, counteroffers, and deal progress from their personalised dashboards. Every action, from listing creation to final sale, is recorded for accountability and clarity.Global Reach, Local InsightSince its founding in 2017, Estate Agent Power has evolved from a UK-based real estate startup into a global digital marketplace. The company continues to focus on building trust and efficiency in the real estate industry by combining local market expertise with global data insights.The company’s vision is to enable users to buy or sell properties anywhere in the world without the barriers traditionally associated with international real estate. Whether someone is looking for a second home in Spain, an investment property in Dubai, or an apartment in London, the platform connects them directly with verified opportunities.“Real estate should be accessible, transparent, and data-driven,” said Ouhiya. “With Estate Agent Power, we are building a future where technology and trust coexist. That is how we are redefining the way the world sees property ownership.”About Estate Agent PowerEstate Agent Power (EAP) is a technology-driven real estate company registered in the UK. Founded in 2017, EAP operates a global property marketplace that allows users to list, buy, and sell real estate without barriers. The platform provides free listings, verified deals, valuation tools, and a global referral system that rewards users for engagement.By combining innovation, transparency, and user empowerment, Estate Agent Power is transforming how real estate transactions happen across borders.

