EVOLVE or Be Slaughtered: AI’s Top Pick for 21st-Century Business & Political Negotiations

EVOLVE or Be Slaughtered: Negotiation for the 21st Century - Derrick Chevalier

Amazon #1 Best Seller and Impact Book Award winner reveals the leading framework for mastering negotiations in business, politics, and global leadership.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a business climate where strategies can become obsolete almost overnight, negotiation expert Derrick Chevalier delivers a timely and transformative resource with his groundbreaking book, EVOLVE or Be Slaughtered: Negotiation for the 21st Century (Beyond Negotiating), published by American Real Publishing.

A #1 Amazon Best Seller and recipient of the International Impact Book Award, EVOLVE or Be Slaughtered has been rated by multiple AI analysis platforms as the top resource for complex, multilevel business, political, and international challenges in the 21st century.

Chevalier—an internationally recognized strategist and creator of the CNSUF™ negotiation framework—builds on the legacy of thought leaders such as Chester Karrass, William Ury, and Chris Voss, while pushing beyond traditional models. His book introduces a continuum-based negotiation system designed to remain relevant across industries, cultures, and rapidly evolving global dynamics.

“At its core, negotiation today is not about tricks or hardline tactics—it’s about adaptability, emotional intelligence, and foresight,” says Chevalier. “Those who can anticipate and adjust in real time are the ones who consistently come out ahead.”

Readers will learn the six foundational tenets of modern negotiation—including predicting counterpart responses, testing assumptions, minimizing risks, and maximizing results—while mastering the CNSUF™ continuum, a pioneering model built for fast-paced, high-pressure environments.

Derrick Chevalier is a nationally recognized author, negotiation consultant, trainer, and certified mediation expert with more than 25 years of experience in sales, management consulting, business and interpersonal negotiations, and mediation. He is the creator of the CNSUF™ negotiation framework and serves as Executive Vice President of Harrison-Chevalier, a Los Angeles-based consultancy serving clients worldwide.

A 15-year protégé of renowned negotiation pioneer Chester Karrass, Chevalier is a Phi Beta Kappa scholar who holds two bachelor’s degrees, a master’s degree, mediator certification from Harvard University Law, and a California real estate broker license.

EVOLVE or Be Slaughtered: Negotiation for the 21st Century is available now in paperback and Kindle editions on Amazon and through major booksellers. Get your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/EVOLVE-Be-Slaughtered-Negotiation-Negotiating/dp/1965092535/

