International Arena Polo Semi-Finals Include France, Argentina, Guatemala and USA

Argentina's Andrés Lariguet and Pakistan's Raja Jalal Arsalan play in the FIP Arena World Polo Championship at Roseland Polo Club. ©Oana Moore (3) France Elouan Badarello, Louis Jarrige, Dorian Bulteau arena polo team. ©Oana Moore Italy's Giordano Magini and Guatemala's Jose Miguel Aguilar play international arena polo at Roseland Polo Club in Viginia. ©Oana Moore Dorian Bulteau plays arena polo for France in FIP Arena World Polo Championship @Oana Moore Argentina Arena Polo Team - Damián Oscar Mondaca, Francisco Crotto, Andrés Lariguet. ©Oana Moore

International competition heats up in Federation of International Polo (FIP) Arena World Polo Championship with upcoming games in Virginia.

We had a series of amazing games at Roseland Polo Club, showcasing some amazing international arena polo teams and equine talent” — Robin Sanchez, USPA Arena Committee Chair

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International sports competition continues to heat up in Virginia as The Federation of International Polo (FIP) Arena World Polo Championship finished bracket play at Roseland Polo Club in Crozet."We had a series of amazing games at Roseland Polo Club, showcasing some amazing international arena polo teams and equine talent," says Robin Sanchez, Chairman of United States Polo Association (USPA) Arena Committee. "The semis are set and will be a great showdown at Virginia Polo Center in Charlottesville on Friday. Playing for one's country is a different level of competition and I encourage all sports fans to come out to the games Friday, and the finals and bronze medal matches on Sunday. This will be epic!"On Tuesday, October 7, the second round of the II FIP Arena World Polo Championship bracket play commenced.Making its tournament debut, Pakistan (Ibrahim Khalil, Raja Jalal Arsalan, Muhammad Saqib Khakwani) faced defending champions France (Elouan Badarello, Louis Jarrige, Dorian Bulteau), whose lineup featured two player changes.In the second match, Guatemala (Jose Ignacio Beltranena, Sebastian Aycinena, Jose Miguel Aguilar) took on Italy (Alejandro Puyana Boggio, Giordano Magini, Mariano Raigal).DAY TWO RESULTSBracket One France defeated Pakistan 20-14Best Playing Pony: Dante, played by Louis Jarrige and owned by Omar Cepeda.Watch the game here https://www.youtube.com/live/x7VmROqpH9Y?si=abHTb-lxqpimc2jI Bracket Two Guatemala defeated Italy 28-12Best Playing Pony: Fernesa, played by Sebastian Aycinena and owned by Ola Polo.Watch the game here https://www.youtube.com/live/ZjiQEaJ0ocQ?si=63zcZRtn7myImSAP On Wednesday, October 8, the third round of the II FIP Arena World Polo Championship bracket play concluded. In the first match, Argentina (Damián Oscar Mondaca, Francisco Crotto, Andrés Lariguet) faced Pakistan (Maisom Baloch, Raja Jalal Arsalan, Muhammad Saqib Khakwani).In the second match, USA (Kareem Rosser, Jared Sheldon, Patrick Uretz) took on Italy (Alejandro Puyana Boggio, Giordano Magini, Mariano Raigal). The remaining teams set their sights on Friday, October 10, for the semifinals at Virginia Polo Inc. in Charlottesville, Virginia.DAY THREE RESULTSBracket One Argentina defeated Pakistan 18 - 9Best Playing Pony: Fiesta, played by Damián Oscar Mondaca and owned by Pablo Falabella.Watch the game here https://www.youtube.com/live/rfIci78GvEk?si=kBX4IunF7-nH2ETy Bracket Two USA defeated Italy 21 - 12Best Playing Pony: Nevada, played by Jared Sheldon and owned by George Dill.Watch the game here https://www.youtube.com/live/FziVkk-MFso?si=gy9T263ycNicKrdM SEMIFINAL MATCH-UPS4:30pm ET - Argentina vs. Guatemala at Virginia Polo Center, CharlottesvilleLivestream available here https://www.youtube.com/live/YjeIb1AXldY?si=K2JaF10CDoxXkmeJ 6:30pm ET - USA vs. France at Virginia Polo Center, CharlottesvilleLivestream available here https://www.youtube.com/live/HWyPkTNoLEQ?si=ejLbJKfQNwS91pXt All matches are free and open to the public, with optional ticketed seating and tailgating experiences available for the Sunday final at Roseland Polo Club. The ticketed event is marked with an asterisk and can be purchased at kingfamilyvineyards.com. For fans not able to attend in person, every game of the II FIP Arena World Polo Championship will be livestreamed on the USPA Polo Network, providing global audiences the opportunity to watch the international competition.U.S Polo Assn. is the official apparel brand for II FIP Arena World Polo Championship. “As the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association and the official apparel sponsor of FIP, we are honored to support the FIP Arena World Championships through our custom performance jerseys and other branded keepsakes for the teams. We are honored to host this global event in the United States where arena polo is one of the fastest growing segments of our sport. We wish all the country teams from around the world the best of luck and welcome them to Roseland Polo Club with the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains and wine vineyards as the backdrop,” stated J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global who manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. sports brand.TEAMS AND ROSTERSBracket OnePakistanIbrahim KhalilSaqib KhakwaniJalal ArsalanMaisam BalochCoach – Shaukat Ali MalikFranceElouan BadarelloDorian BulteauLouis JarrigeIlan BossardLucie VenotArgentinaDamián Oscar MondacaFrancisco CrottoAndrés LariguetCoach – Gonzalo AzumendiBracket TwoUSAKareem RosserJared SheldonPatrick UretzCoach – Billy SheldonGuatemalaJose Ignacio BeltranenaSebastian AycinenaJose Miguel AguilarAlt/Coach - Antonio AycinenaItalyStefano GiansantiGiordano MaginiMariano RaigalAlejandro PuyanaCoach – Franco PiazzaTOURNAMENT SCHEDULESunday, October 5Bracket One 1:00pm ET: Game 1 - Argentina def. FranceBracket Two 3:30pm ET: Game 2 - USA def. GuatemalaTuesday, October 7Bracket One 1:00pm ET: Game 3 - France def. PakistanBracket Two 3:30pm ET: Game 4 - Guatemala def. ItalyWednesday, October 8Bracket One 1:00pm ET: Game 5 - Argentina def. PakistanBracket Two 3:30pm ET: Game 6 - USA def. ItalyFriday, October 1010:00am ET: Consolation Final - Pakistan vs Italy at Roseland Polo Club4:30pm ET: Semifinal 1 - Argentina vs. Guatemala at Virginia Polo Inc.6:30pm ET: Semifinal 2 - USA vs. France at Virginia Polo Inc.Sunday, October 1212:00pm ET: Bronze Medal Match at Roseland Polo Club2:00pm ET: II FIP Arena World Polo Championship Final at Roseland Polo Club**Denotes a ticketed event but free admission is available on a first come, first serve basis.In the event of rain, all matches will be moved to the indoor arena at Virginia Polo Inc.For more information and updates, please visit the 2025 FIP Arena World Polo Championship landing page https://www.uspolo.org/fip-arena-world-championship About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA GlobalU.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail storesas well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide.The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many othernoteworthy media sources around the world. For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sport brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube.About the United States Polo Association(USPA)The United States Polo Associationis organized and exists for the purposes of promoting the game of polo; coordinating the activities of its member clubs and registered player members; arranging and supervising polo tournaments, competitions and games; and providing rules, handicaps and tournament conditions for those events. Its overarching goals are improving the sport and promoting the safety and welfare of its human and equine participants. Founded in 1890, the USPA is the largest voluntary sports organization in North America for the sport of polo. The USPA is currently made up of more than 200 member clubs and over 5,000 registered player members. It annually awards and oversees roughly 50 national tournaments hosted by its member clubs. For more information, please visit uspolo.org.About FIPThe Federation of International Polo (FIP) is the international federation representing the sport of polo, officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee. The FIP was founded in 1982 by representatives of eleven national polo associations, and it represents the national polo associations of more than 80 countries. Its principal aim is to enhance the international image and status of polo. In addition to organizing international tournaments, the FIP develops international tournaments for children, conducts umpiring and coaching seminars, encourages participation in the sport at all levels and ages, and makes the international rules of polo through a cooperative agreement with the Asociación Argentina de Polo, the Hurlingham Polo Association of Great Britain and Ireland, and the United States Polo Association (USPA). For more information, please visit fippolo.com.About Roseland Polo ClubLocated in Crozet, Virginia, Roseland Polo Club is an organization of polo players and polo supporters working to increase the number and quality of polo players, clubs, schools and tournaments in Virginia. Aiming to create a sustainable polo community in the Charlottesville area with continuous growth in the number of participants and level of play, Roseland Polo Club supports all levels of polo for its members through polo schools, clinic and outreach programs. Additionally, Roseland Polo Club actively promotes and organizes tournaments to attract intrastate and inter-circuit play in accordance with the rules of the USPA.About Virginia Polo CenterHome of the distinguished University of Virginia (UVA) polo club, Virginia Polo’s training facility sits on 75 spacious acres just five miles from the historic University’s main campus. Equipped to support play year-round, top-notch facilities include a 300’ by 150’ indoor arena building, 400’ by 150’ outdoor arena and a regulation outdoor polo field.Led by current coach and general manager, Lou Lopez, the Virginia Polo program at UVA is widely regarded as a powerhouse in intercollegiate polo. Some of their many illustrious achievements include 12 Men’s National Championships, 11 Women’s National Championships and 18 Polo Training Foundation (PTF) Intercollegiate Player of the Year Awards.

FIP Arena World Polo Championship

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.