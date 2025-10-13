SAVRR Launches First Social Savings App That Keeps Your Amounts Private

Savrr: Money Goals Made Social

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, SAVRR officially launches on iOS and Android , introducing the first savings app that makes saving goals social while keeping balances private. Unlike traditional finance apps that make saving feel isolating, SAVRR lets users invite trusted friends and family into their private "Circle" to celebrate milestones, provide encouragement, and stay motivated—all without revealing goal amounts."Money is personal, but it doesn't have to be lonely," said Jamilah Jafun, Co-Founder of SAVRR. "We built SAVRR because saving alone is tough. When you invite people you trust—your best friend, your sister, your cousin—suddenly hitting your goals feels possible. Your Circle never sees dollar amounts, whether it's $10 or $10,000, so you get motivation without judgment."SAVRR is powered by what the founders call "The Circle Effect," based on the proven psychological principle that people are more likely to achieve goals when they have social motivation from trusted supporters. With Gen Z increasingly comfortable setting financial boundaries and being transparent about money with their friends, SAVRR provides the perfect platform for this generation to harness peer support while maintaining privacy.Why SAVRR Matters NowYounger generations are saving less than ever, not because they don't want to, but because traditional savings tools feel isolating and overwhelming. SAVRR removes the shame and loneliness from saving by making it a shared experience."We watched too many friends set goals in January and abandon them by March," said Shola Ola, Co-Founder of SAVRR. "The missing piece wasn't willpower. It was peer motivation. SAVRR creates a space where your people can cheer you on, whether you're saving $50 for concert tickets or $5,000 for a down payment. And when your Circle sees your progress, they're inspired to start saving too."How SAVRR Works1. Get Started – Download on iOS or Android and connect your savings account securely2. Set Your Goals – Weekend trips, emergency funds, dream purchases—you decide3. Build Your Circle – Invite the people who have your back4. Save & Share Progress – Your Circle sees progress, not goal amounts5. Stay Motivated – Get encouragement without judgmentPricing: 60-day free trial, then $2.99/month.About SAVRRSAVRR is a social savings app designed to help Gen Z and Millennials raise their savings rate by making saving social, motivating, and shame-free. Founded by Jamilah Jafun and Shola Ola, SAVRR is redefining personal finance with a simple belief: the best support doesn't come from algorithms. It comes from the people who already love you.

