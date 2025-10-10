Aware Launches Civic AI Technology Bringing Local Government Transparency to Over 3,800 Towns

Aware logo

Aware emerges from stealth to help towns and school districts keep residents informed through non-biased AI summaries of public meetings.

Our mission is to remove the friction between what’s happening in government and the people it serves. We built Aware so that administrators stop feeling invisible and the public feels informed.” — Alex Zaltsman, founder of Aware

SHORT HILLS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After two years of quiet development and testing, Aware today emerged from stealth with the public launch of its civic intelligence platform — an unbiased, AI-powered technology that helps people understand what’s really happening in local government in seconds, without bias, jargon, or political spin.

Already covering over 3,800 municipalities and school districts across the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, Aware transforms hours of government meetings into readable, accurate, and apolitical summaries the public can actually understand.

“Our mission is to remove the friction between what’s happening in government and the people it serves,” said Alex Zaltsman, founder of Aware. “We built Aware so that administrators stop feeling invisible and the public finally feels informed.”

The Problem City and School Administrators Know All Too Well

Despite their best efforts, town and school administrators struggle to keep the public informed. Meeting videos are posted. Agendas are shared. Legal notices go out. And yet — most residents still have no idea what decisions are being made.

Aware solves this problem by turning complex public meetings into simple, digestible summaries anyone can read and understand — in seconds.

What Aware Delivers

• Summarized Meeting Highlights – Understand key decisions at a glance — without watching hours of video.

• Aware Explain – Instantly uses AI to clarify government language into unbiased, easy-to-read summaries based on the actual words spoken in meetings.

• Ask Aware – A smart search tool that answers any question about your town’s data.

Aware Capture: Simple Recording. Same-Day Rollout.

Many towns are told they need to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars into camera systems, control rooms, and streaming platforms just to record their meetings. But here’s the truth: Most residents don’t watch hours-long videos. What they need are clear, timely summaries they can understand in seconds.

Aware Capture is a breakthrough alternative — a simple tablet-based app that lets towns record high-quality audio of their meetings and automatically send it to Aware for transcription and summarization. No technicians. No expensive hardware. No learning curve.

✓ Works on any tablet

✓ Same-day rollout

✓ Instant upload after the meeting

✓ Audio is converted into summaries, searchable transcripts, and AI-powered explanations

“We’ve seen towns go live with Aware Capture the same day they download the app,” said Zaltsman. “It’s the fastest way to bring transparency to a community — no cameras required.”

Aware is Already Active in 3,800+ Cities Across 5 Countries

From large metro councils to small school districts, Aware is helping governments be seen, understood, and trusted. Local officials use Aware to reduce misinformation, build public trust, and increase civic participation — without adding staff or budget.

About Aware

Aware is a civic intelligence platform that makes local government radically more transparent and accessible. By using AI to turn meetings into actionable summaries, Aware helps towns, school districts, and their residents stay connected to the decisions that shape their lives.

Learn more at www.awarenow.ai or find your town today.

Subscription Access for Residents & Partnership Opportunities for Towns

Residents can subscribe to Aware and start with a 14-day free trial to explore their local government like never before. With instant access to summaries, explanations, and searchable transcripts, subscribers can stay fully informed without the need to dig through hours of meeting footage.

Towns and school districts can also choose to partner with Aware to provide their residents with completely free access to their local data. These partnerships empower communities with full transparency and ensure that every resident — regardless of income or time — can understand what’s happening in their local government.

Non-Biased. Built on the Record.

Aware is not a political tool. It is a civic intelligence platform grounded in facts, not opinions. Every summary, transcript, and Aware Explain output is generated directly from the public meeting content itself — with no added bias or editorial spin. Our AI models are trained to remove filler, jargon, and confusion while preserving the core meaning of what was said in the room.

This makes Aware a uniquely trusted source of public information — especially in an era where public trust is eroded by partisanship and misinformation.

Aware Demo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.