Empowering Futures: Bettersize's Commitment to Education and Social Responsibility

Scholarship ceremony at Kuandian No.1 High School Company executives visited the homes of underprivileged students Annual Fall Student Aid Ceremony

Committed to innovation and corporate social responsibility, Bettersize has placed education at the center of its initiatives.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the quiet mountain valleys of Liaoning Province, a young boy once dreamed of changing the future through education. That boy was Mr. Qingyun Dong, the founder of Bettersize Instruments—a global leader in particle size and shape analysis. When he started the company in 1995, his office measured just 20 square meters, yet his vision reached far beyond those walls. Today, that vision has grown into China’s No. 1 particle analysis brand, trusted by industries and researchers worldwide.

- No. 1 Market Share in China

- 106 Patents

- 43 Global Laboratories

- 22,000+ Organizations Using Bettersize Technology

Built on innovation, precision, and a passion for progress, Bettersize continues to redefine measurement science while staying true to its roots of diligence and learning.

A PROMISE TO EMPOWER THROUGH EDUCATION

In 2022, Bettersize began turning that belief into action. The following year, the company signed and launched the “Bettersize Scholarship Program”, in partnership with Kuandian No. 1 High School and the Children’s Empowerment Branch of the Dandong Charity Federation. This five-year initiative, with a total pledge of RMB 5 million, provides RMB 1 million annually to support outstanding students facing financial hardship. By 2025, Bettersize has already helped 58 underprivileged students achieve their dream of entering college—students who might otherwise have had to abandon their education. But Bettersize’s support doesn’t end with financial aid. The company opens its doors during school breaks, offering part-time work opportunities, meals, housing, and stipends. Students also receive school supplies, holiday bonuses, and care packages—small but meaningful gestures that reflect a genuine spirit of care.

A STORY OF GROWTH, GRATITUDE, AND GIVING BACK

Among the scholarship recipients is one young woman whose story has touched the hearts of many at Bettersize. Through the company’s partnership with the Children’s Empowerment Branch, she completed two internships at Bettersize. During that time, she not only gained valuable work experience but also discovered a workplace where kindness and mentorship thrive. “Even small things I casually mentioned—like how my knees hurt if I don’t wear socks to sleep—were remembered,” she shared. “My director would quietly leave the items on my desk before I had a chance to buy them myself.” That compassion inspired her to join Bettersize full-time after graduation, driven by a desire to give back. “The support I received motivated me to build a future where I can help others the same way,” she said.

EXTENDING HOPE BEYOND THE CLASSROOM

Bettersize’s mission of empowerment extends beyond schools. The company has supported families facing illness and poverty, helped rebuild livelihoods, and assisted disabled veterans. It has donated to rural education, contributed to pandemic relief, and purchased agricultural products from impoverished regions—efforts that together exceed RMB 5 million in charitable contributions. Each act of giving echoes the same message that shaped the company’s foundation: education and compassion can change lives.

A LEGACY OF RESPONSIBILITY AND A VISION FOR TOMORROW

As Bettersize celebrates 30 years of innovation, its journey is defined not only by scientific achievements but by its unwavering belief in people. From a small office to a global presence, Bettersize’s growth has been fueled by the same principles that once guided a young student from Liaoning—hard work, learning, and the courage to care. Looking ahead, Bettersize will continue expanding its educational initiatives and community outreach. The company warmly invites partners and stakeholders to join in its mission—to empower the next generation and build brighter, more equitable futures through education.

ABOUT BETTERSIZE INSTRUMENTS

Bettersize Instruments is a leading manufacturer of particle analysis instruments, offering advanced solutions for precise measurement of particle size, shape, zeta potential, stability, and powder characteristics. Their reliable and innovative tools support industries such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals, helping scientists and engineers optimize research and production processes globally. With a strong commitment to advancing particle analysis technology, Bettersize continues to meet the evolving needs of its clients worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.