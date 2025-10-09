Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Renews Carbon Accreditation and Continues to Cut Emissions Five Years Ahead of Schedule

Main, News Posted on Oct 9, 2025 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) proudly announces that Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) has successfully renewed its Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Level 3 – Optimization, reaffirming its leadership in sustainable aviation.

Administered by Airports Council International, the ACA program is the only global standard for carbon management in the airport industry. The Level 3 designation recognizes airports that have significantly reduced emissions within their control. HDOT has actively engaged partners such as airlines, ground handlers and tenants in collective carbon reduction initiatives. To ensure accuracy and transparency, the emissions inventory is independently audited by a third-party verifier under the ACA program.

For the second consecutive year and five years ahead of schedule, HNL continues to exceed its 2030 goal of reducing airport-controlled carbon emissions per passenger by 50% from 2009 levels. The airport continues to advance clean transportation through the pilot deployment of autonomous electric shuttle buses, the replacement of fleet vehicles with electric vehicles (EVs) and the installation of additional EV charging stations serving operational areas.

“Hawai‘i’s airports are demonstrating what electrified transportation leadership looks like,” said HDOT Director Ed Sniffen. “Through collaborative efforts with our airport partners, the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport is demonstrating how electric infrastructure can support ground and air operations, while remaining affordable and reducing emissions.”

HNL’s ongoing sustainability efforts include energy efficiency upgrades across terminal facilities and expanded deployment of solar panels, as well as active collaboration with federal, airline and concession partners to lower emissions from all aspects of airport operations. These efforts are saving money, improving efficiency and reducing air pollution — benefiting travelers, employees and the surrounding community, while protecting Hawai‘i’s environment.

HDOT remains committed to achieving net-zero airport-controlled carbon emissions by 2045, in alignment with the state of Hawai‘i’s Zero Emissions Clean Economy Target under HRS §225P-5.

