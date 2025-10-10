Denver IT Firm Warns Businesses as Windows 10 Support Officially Ends

eCreek IT Solutions - Denver IT Business Support Windows 10 will end support on October 14,2025. Our urgent guide outlines how to protect your business now, including ESU enrollment, hardware replacement and compliance tips.

Denver IT firm eCreek warns of cybersecurity and compliance risks as Microsoft ends Windows 10 support, urging immediate upgrades and action.

This is not just a technology issue, it’s a business continuity issue. Once support ends, every unpatched device becomes a potential entry point for an attack.” — Scott Larson

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microsoft’s official end of support for Windows 10 has arrived, leaving thousands of Colorado businesses facing potential cybersecurity and compliance risks if they continue using unsupported systems.According to Microsoft, free security updates, bug fixes, and technical assistance for Windows 10 have ended as of October 14, 2025. Companies that have not yet upgraded or replaced legacy systems now face an increased risk of ransomware, phishing, and data breaches. eCreek IT Solutions, a Denver-based managed service provider, is warning organizations that running outdated operating systems could also trigger compliance violations and insurance issues. “Unsupported systems create vulnerabilities that cybercriminals are quick to exploit,” said Scott Larson, CEO of eCreek IT. “This is not just a technology issue, it’s a business continuity issue. Once support ends, every unpatched device becomes a potential entry point for an attack.”The company notes that while it may be too late for businesses to complete full migrations before the deadline, there are still immediate steps they can take to minimize risk:Identifying all Windows 10 devices still in use and assessing which can upgrade to Windows 11.Using the ESU program only as a short-term stopgap while developing a full modernization plan.Isolating outdated systems from critical networks to reduce exposure.Backing up essential data and testing disaster-recovery procedures.Reviewing compliance and insurance policies to ensure continued coverage.Larson adds that this transition highlights the growing need for proactive IT lifecycle management. “Planning ahead prevents these kinds of scrambles. Our role as a local IT partner is to help businesses stay ahead of change instead of reacting to it.” Windows 10 was originally released in 2015 and quickly became the most widely used version of Microsoft’s operating system. Its end-of-support marks a major shift for organizations that have not yet moved to Windows 11 or cloud-based platforms.eCreek IT’s latest blog post, “Windows 10 End of Support: What Denver Businesses Need to Know Now,” provides additional context and guidance for companies navigating this transition.

