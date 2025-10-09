Krav Maga Hawaii Academy Launches Online Courses to Empower Everyday People With Practical Personal Safety Skills

Maui Seminar Krav Maga Academy

KANEOHE, HI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Krav Maga Hawaii today announced the launch of its new online learning platform through Teachable, Krav Maga Hawaii Academy bringing decades of real-world defensive tactics, executive protection, and self-defense expertise to learners worldwide.The Academy’s first release of courses focuses on personal safety, situational awareness, and reality-based defensive tactics, designed to empower individuals and families with the confidence and skills needed to protect themselves in everyday life.Built on the principles of Krav Maga, the Academy combines cutting-edge educational programs, proven defensive tactics, and easy-to-follow instruction in a flexible, on-demand format. Students can train at their own pace while gaining access to professional-level instruction previously reserved for law enforcement, security professionals, and executive protection specialists.Featured Course Tracks:Personal Safety Essentials Online – A foundational program teaching situational awareness, avoidance, de-escalation, and practical strategies to prevent and survive threats.Decision Making Under Stress - Avoidance to Deadly Force - Train your brain to perform under pressure—when it matters most. Master the mental side of self-defense, from avoidance to decisive action.Recognizing Human Predatory Behavior – A unique course introducing students to behavioral analysis and pre-incident indicators, equipping them to identify danger before it escalates.Holistic Self-Defense Model – Integrating defensive tactics, psychology, and emergency response for a complete personal protection system.Parent & Protector Program – Family-focused strategies blending executive protection methods with everyday parenting concerns, inspired by Gavin de Becker’s Protecting the Gift.“Our mission is simple: to make elite-level personal safety education accessible to everyone, everywhere,” said Kevin Lee Lewis, Founder and Lead Instructor of Krav Maga Hawaii. “These courses are designed for everyday people—parents, students, professionals, veterans—who want practical tools to protect themselves and their loved ones. We’re not teaching theory; we’re teaching real-world solutions that save lives.”With the launch of its Teachable-based LMS, Krav Maga Hawaii Academy is expanding its reach beyond the training floor in Hawai‘i, offering a comprehensive digital platform with interactive video lessons, downloadable resources, and certification opportunities.About Krav Maga Hawaii AcademyFounded by Kevin Lee Lewis, a Navy veteran, executive protection professional, and nationally recognized defensive tactics instructor, Krav Maga Hawaii Academy blends decades of real-world protective security, law enforcement training, and defensive tactics experience into an accessible online learning environment. The Academy’s mission is to empower individuals and families with the knowledge, awareness, and confidence to live safer, more secure lives.AvailabilityThe new online courses are available now through Teachable at: https://kevin-l-lewis-s-school.teachable.com/l/pdp/recognizing-human-predatory-behavior-for-self-defense For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or interviews, please contact:Press Contact:Krav Maga Hawaii Academy📧 Kevin.Lewis@kravmagahawaii.org

