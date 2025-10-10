My Dental Dentistry & Implants Hosts 10th Annual Veteran’s Smile Day - Free Dental Care for Veterans on 11/7/2025

10th Annual Veteran's Smile Day

My Dental Dentistry & Implants hosts its 10th Annual Veteran’s Smile Day on Nov 7 in Mesa, AZ—offering free dental care to veterans who’ve served our nation.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Dental Dentistry & Implants Hosts 10th Annual Veteran’s Smile Day to Serve Those Who Served — Free Dental Care for Veterans on November 7thFor too many U.S. veterans, access to dental care remains out of reach. Unlike medical coverage, most veterans do not qualify for dental benefits through the VA unless they meet strict eligibility criteria — leaving millions without essential oral healthcare.To help bridge that gap, My Dental Dentistry & Implants is proud to host its 10th Annual Veteran’s Smile Day on Friday, November 7, 2025, providing free dental care to local veterans who might otherwise go without.“Many of our veterans have sacrificed their health, time with family, and even their smiles,” said Dr. William Fulcher, Founder and CEO. “We created Veteran’s Smile Day to restore both health and confidence. No veteran should ever have to choose between pain and paying bills.”For the past decade, this event has grown into a Mesa community tradition — connecting volunteer dentists, hygienists, and support staff in one unified mission: to serve those who served us. Last year alone, the clinic provided more than $100,000 in free dental services to Arizona veterans, from cleanings and exams to advanced procedures such as dental implants.Event Details:Date: Friday, November 7, 2025Time: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.Location: My Dental Dentistry & Implants1959 S. Val Vista Dr., Suite 118, Mesa, AZ 85204Eligibility: All veterans and active-duty military personnel with valid I.D.Veterans are encouraged to arrive early. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m., with appointment timesdistributed in order of arrival.This initiative is made possible through the generous support of local businesses, sponsors, and volunteers who share the belief that no veteran should go without care. Beyond restoring smiles, the event also fosters connection, gratitude, and hope within the community.“Dental health is directly tied to overall well-being, ” Dr. Fulcher added. “By offering this care, we’re helping veterans eat, speak, and live more comfortably—and that’s something everyone deserves. ”Join us this Veterans Smile Day to honor, serve, and support the heroes who’ve protected ourfreedom - because every veteran deserves to smile with confidence.

