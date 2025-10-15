Honoring Legacy of Women’s Army Corps with Virtual Reality Art Gallery

Ferry Godmother and Rae checking all the photos for her exhibit Ferry Godmother taking a larger look in the River Art Emporium art gallery Ferry Godmother taking a closer look at WAC plaques

Corporations and organizations host events in immersive venues merging art, history, and technology

This is not just another virtual space. It’s a bridge between generations. Veterans can share their voices and creativity, and visitors can be reminded of the WAC legacy.” — Aquanetta “FerryGodmother” Wright

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the Women’s Army Corps (WAC) was created in 1943, it was the chance for women to serve as soldiers rather than auxiliaries. More than 150,000 women enlisted during World War II, performing essential duties in communications, intelligence, logistics, and medicine. Their service freed thousands of men for combat, shortened the war, and permanently altered the role of women in the armed forces. By 1978, the WAC was formally integrated into the Army, cementing its legacy as a catalyst for gender equality in military service. Ferry Godmother Productions has opened a veteran art gallery in its virtual reality roller rink to honor the legacy of women in uniform and empower veterans through immersive art.

Much of that history has been lost or overlooked since the WAC was merged into the Army. The corps’ distinct identity faded, and many of its achievements were folded into the broader Army record. Generations of service members and civilians alike remain unaware of the pioneering role women played during World War II and beyond.

That history is now being honored in a cutting-edge way. The River Art Emporium (RAE), a virtual reality art gallery dedicated to the WAC and women in the military, is opening its digital doors. The immersive venue serves as both a commemorative space and a functional gathering place for businesses, nonprofits, and civic groups.

The gallery is part of the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink, an online environment where corporations and organizations can host conferences, product launches, training sessions, and commemorations without geographic constraints. Accessible from a computer or VR headset, the platform combines customizable branding options with breakout rooms, a VIP loft, and interactive games. For businesses, it provides a unique balance: the ability to hold serious corporate functions in a space that also carries cultural meaning.

“Hosting an event in a space that celebrates women’s military history brings depth and meaning that goes beyond a typical conference room,” said Aquanetta “Ferry Godmother” Wright, founder and CEO of Ferry Godmother Productions. “It allows businesses of all sizes to align their events with values of inclusivity, honor, and innovation.”

The River Art Emporium is organized around two themes: remembrance and healing. The gallery is designed as a dedication to the Women’s Army Corps, reminding visitors of its place in history and the service of the women who wore the uniform. Veterans are invited to contribute their own artwork and photography, with exhibits refreshed every three months under the direction of Rae Torres, a former WAC member who served during the corps’ final years. Each rotation offers veterans the opportunity to share their creativity with a global audience.

Alongside its historical focus, the gallery highlights the growing role of art therapy, particularly as it relates to veterans coping with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Research and programs such as the National Endowment for the Arts’ Creative Forces initiative show that creative arts therapies can help veterans process trauma, reduce anxiety, and strengthen social connections.

For event planners, the River Art Emporium is designed with accessibility and engagement in mind: participants can adjust audio levels, enjoy a quiet room with soothing visuals, including a virtual aquarium and calming supports like fidget tools and visual aids that provide space for reflection. As a virtual venue, it removes barriers of travel, cost, and mobility, enabling global clients to interact in real time. Hosting events in RAE demonstrates values-driven leadership, honoring veterans and the contributions of women in military history. Whether for a town hall, investor meeting, or commemorative ceremony, the gallery offers a meaningful setting that strengthens event messaging and creates a culturally vibrant backdrop.

The River Art Emporium is the first art gallery of its kind. Its creation reflects a recognition that digital technology can preserve history while expanding its audience. Just as the WAC broke new ground for women in uniform, the gallery opens a new path for commemorating their service in the digital age.

About Ferry Godmother Productions

Ferry Godmother Productions is a New York–based event production company with a 25-year track record in cultural programming, including concerts, community events, and immersive experiences. The company's latest venture, the Ferry Godmother Roller Rink, combines entertainment, history, and technology to create accessible virtual venues for businesses, nonprofits, and cultural organizations.



