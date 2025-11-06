MiraBan UK Film Awards 2025 Announces Lineup, Pitch Fund, Industry Forum — Returns to Ealing Picturehouse This December

More than a festival, MUFA is a platform for diverse voices, innovative filmmaking, and live pitching opportunities for the next generation of creators.

To run a festival and keep creating as an independent filmmaker, you need a kamikaze spirit — fearless, relentless, and full of heart. That’s the pulse of MiraBan and the energy we bring on screen.” — Jay Manari

EALING BOROUGH, CITY OF LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MiraBan UK Film Awards (MUFA), a celebration of independent and inclusive cinema, returns to the Ealing Picturehouse on December 13–14, 2025, following a sold-out 2024 edition. This year’s festival promises two days of thought-provoking films, inspiring panels, and exclusive networking opportunities for emerging filmmakers and industry professionals.MUFA continues its mission to spotlight underrepresented voices and unconventional stories that push the boundaries of storytelling. The 2025 edition also introduces the MiraBan Film Pitch Fund, proudly sponsored by DCP Works, offering filmmakers the chance to pitch their projects live for funding, mentorship, and production support.🎬 Apply here: mirabanukfilmawards.co.uk/film-pitch-fund🌟 Festival Highlights IncludeHot Milk (dir. Rebecca Lenkiewicz — UK distributor MUBI)A sensual, ambiguous adaptation of Deborah Levy’s novel exploring mother–daughter codependency, queer desire, and trauma through dreamlike visuals and heat-hazed storytelling. Premiered in Competition at Berlinale 2025.Starring Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread).Tickets for this screening are included in the 2-day festival pass only: https://mirabanukfilmawards.co.uk/film-festival-adult-pass-2-days Satu: The Year of the Rabbit (dir. BAFTA & BIFA-nominated Joshua Trigg)A poetic Laos road drama about escape and dignity, casting light on labour, care, and invisibility in a quietly powerful way. Premiered at Raindance Film Festival 2024, London.Leave Me Alone (dir. Shehroze Khan)A British-Pakistani “social horror” about colonial trauma and haunting. Winner of the MiraBan Independent Film Fund, it entered distribution at that stage and has since been selected at Oscar-qualifying festivals.Starring Kiran Sonia Sawar (Murdered by My Father), Anisa Butt (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani).Majonezë (dir. Giulia Grandinetti)A kinetic Oscar-qualifying short from Albania using bold symbolism and razor-sharp visuals to confront patriarchal control.World premiere at Alice nella Città 2024 (Best Italian Short Film), winner of Cinemed Montpellier Canal+ Award, represented by Lights On.Cast: Caterina Bagnulo, Alessandro Egger (Made in Italy).The Pearl Comb (dir. Ali Cook)Fronted by Ali Cook (Kajaki, The Anomaly), with Beatie Edney (Poldark, Highlander) and Simon Armstrong (Game of Thrones) — a refined British short distinguished by its ensemble of acclaimed screen veterans.Tide (dir. Roxanne Stam)A visually arresting Belgian drama featuring Lize Feryn (Tabula Rasa) and Bert Haelvoet (The Twelve) — a striking showcase of Europe’s rising talent.Christopher & the Bug (dirs. Vanessa Esteves & Kevin Micallef)A touching Canadian short led by Benedict Campbell (X-Men, Starlink) — a veteran actor bringing emotional weight to an inventive indie story.Learners (dir. Paul Testar)Starring Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones), Roger Allam (Endeavour), Emer Heatley (The Dry) — a witty and heartfelt UK drama featuring an exceptional ensemble of acclaimed British and Irish actors.🎖️ Special HonoursIn light of the upcoming screening of Hot Milk, MUFA will honour two of the film’s acclaimed performers with special awards.The Lifetime Achievement Award (previously received by Italian star Monica Guerritore in 2024) will be presented to Fiona Shaw, recognising her extraordinary contributions to cinema, theatre, and storytelling, and her profound influence on independent filmmaking.The Indie Trailblazer Award will go to Emma Mackey, in celebration of her bold and distinctive artistic choices that bridge arthouse and mainstream cinema. Mackey’s dedication to character-driven European independent films reflects the creative spirit that defines MUFA.Attendance of the award recipients is to be confirmed.🎤 Event HighlightsIndustry Film Forum (from 11 AM): Join us for network speed dating, mentoring, industry panels, and workshops.Screenings & Panels: Two full days of curated films and discussions with filmmakers and industry experts.Red Carpet Reception & Awards Ceremony: Closing event at 8:15 PM with presentations by the Mayor of Ealing, festival founder Jay Manari, and festival host Michael Jobity.🎟️ Tickets & PassesFestival Pass: £10 (students) / £20 (adults)Learn more about the films screening:🎟️ https://mirabanukfilmawards.co.uk/films-screening-mufa2025 Filmmaker/Actor Pro Pass: Includes access to the exclusive networking event🌐 mirabanukfilmawards.co.uk/film-industry-networkAll 2025 MUFA selections will stream on StreamAuteur, allowing global audiences to watch and vote for the Best Film Audience Award.📞 ContactMiraBan Ltd20–22 Wenlock Road, N1 7GU, Islington, Greater London, UKMedia Inquiries: community@miraban.comSocial Media: @mirabanltd | #MiraBan #MiraBanUKFilmAwards #MUFA2025

