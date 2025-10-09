DPS Personnel Recognized for Lifesaving Actions

AUSTIN – Today, several Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) personnel were honored during the October meeting of the Public Safety Commission, which was held at DPS Headquarters in Austin. PSC Chairman Stephen P. Mach, Nelda Luce Blair, Dan Hord, Larry Long and Steven Stodghill, along with DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin, presented two Director’s Citations along with four Lifesaving Awards.

“We are honored to deliver these awards today to the men and women of DPS, who show bravery and courage in the face of danger and adversity,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Their stories inspire us, and we thank them for all they do – every day – as they make a difference in the lives of so many Texans.”

The following personnel were recognized:

DIRECTOR’S CITATION:

On May 14, 2025, Trooper Ivan Brightwell (Winnie) arrived at the scene of a crash in Chambers Co. involving an SUV that struck the rear of an 18-wheeler and became lodged underneath it. He saw that the male was injured and trapped. Body camera footage showed Trooper Brightwell quickly retrieving a prybar from his patrol unit and working with others on the scene to gain access to the driver. Paramedics say Trooper Brightwell went above and beyond the call of duty, working without interruptions and with limited tools. His efforts allowed first responders to provide emergent care to the subject and gave first responders access to the interior of the vehicle so they could use hydraulic tools to cut the subject free.

In recognition of his significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of a life, Trooper Ivan Brightwell is hereby awarded the Director’s Citation.

DIRECTOR'S CITATION:

Throughout 2024, Corporal Erick De Leon (San Antonio) has shown exceptional dedication and skill in both criminal interdiction and emergency medical response. Thanks to Corporal De Leon’s proactive patrol efforts, he seized a significant amount of drugs, including over 8 lbs of psilocybin, 6 lbs of THC oil, 7 lbs of promethazine, 67 grams of methamphetamine and 57 grams of Xanax. He also seized over 61 weapons linked to criminal activities. Additionally, he conducted investigations into eight vehicles involved in “engine swaps,” apprehended a suspect wanted for homicide and made approximately 220 criminal arrests, including fugitives from justice.

As an Emergency Medical Responder, Corporal De Leon has been acknowledged by local Fire Departments and EMS. In May 2024, De Leon efficiently assessed and treated a male subject with an abdominal gunshot wound by applying combat gauze and ensuring he was quickly transferred to medical facilities. In July 2024, Corporal De Leon responded to a suicide attempt involving a firearm. He applied a chest seal to the gunshot wound before EMS arrived, ensuring the subject survived. In August 2024, Corporal De Leon managed a critical situation involving a 16-year-old male subject with multiple gunshot wounds from a drive-by shooting. De Leon immediately applied two chest seals and stabilized the subject until EMS arrived on the scene. In December 2024, Corporal De Leon encountered a shooting incident where he applied a tourniquet to a female subject with a leg wound, effectively stopping the bleeding until further medical help arrived.

In recognition of his significant and professional efforts in criminal interdiction and emergency medical responses, Corporal Erick De Leon is hereby awarded the Director's Citation.

LIFESAVING AWARD:

On May 18, 2025, Troopers Jeremy Ellis (Carrollton) and Ty Wilkerson (McKinney) responded to a major motor vehicle accident involving a wrong-way driver on the Dallas North Tollway. A Dodge Durango driven by a man going the wrong way collided head-on with a Mercedes-Benz with three females inside. Both vehicles sustained catastrophic front-end damage, and the Durango was on fire. As Troopers Ellis and Wilkerson arrived on the scene, they immediately approached the Mercedes-Benz and broke out the driver and passenger door windows to reach the occupants. While doing so, a small explosion erupted from the burning Durango, and both Troopers were enveloped in thick smoke but continued their efforts to assess and aid the female occupants. Eventually, Troopers Ellis and Wilkerson redirected their focus to the driver of the Durango, who still showed signs of life. Trooper Wilkerson attempted to break their window, while Trooper Ellis was able to enter the rear passenger side and successfully extract the driver from the burning vehicle and carry him a safe distance away. Troopers Ellis and Wilkerson acted under extreme conditions, under threat from fire, toxic smoke and risk of further explosions, without regard for their own safety.

In recognition of their significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of a life, Troopers Jeremy Ellis and Ty Wilkerson are hereby awarded the Lifesaving Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD:

On Jan. 28, 2025, Corporal Andrew Faglie (Canton) was at the Canton Highway Patrol Office when he heard screams coming from the driver license (DL) side of the office. A DL employee ran in and asked for CPR on a child who was choking. Corporal Faglie ran over and observed a male subject holding a 17-month-old baby boy in his arms. The child was face up with his eyes open and his lips dark blue. Corporal Faglie immediately took the child, placed him face down, and began giving back thrusts. The child finally began struggling to breathe and cry but appeared to have severe congestion. Corporal Faglie maintained the child’s position and continued patting his back to help clear any additional obstructions. As the child began to breathe easier, he handed the child back to his father but continued to watch the child until EMS arrived on the scene and transported him to a local Children’s Hospital.

In recognition of his significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of a life, Corporal Andrew Faglie is hereby awarded the Lifesaving Award.

LIFESAVING AWARD:

On July 3, 2025, while working Operation Holiday, Trooper Joshua Garcia (Edna) responded to a roadside medical emergency in Jackson Co. As Trooper Garcia arrived on the scene, he observed a male subject reclining in the passenger seat with no signs of life and an unidentified individual on the scene attempting chest compressions. Garcia immediately instructed the individual to lay the subject on the ground. After checking for a pulse, Trooper Garcia began chest compressions until the subject started gasping for air. Trooper Garcia continued caring for the subject until EMS arrived and took over further medical treatment. The subject was transported to a local hospital, where he was stabilized and awaited heart surgery.

In recognition of his significant and decisive response to a life-threatening situation resulting in the saving of a life, Trooper Joshua Garcia is hereby awarded the Lifesaving Award.

Please join us in congratulating these award recipients. To view additional photos, please click here.

###(HQ 2025-103)