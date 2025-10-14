Arionkoder to Present AI Solutions Improving Diagnostics, Patient Engagement, and Adoption at HLTH USA 2025

Join Arionkoder at Booth #5032

The fast-growing AI consultancy, recently named to the Inc. 5000, will join HLTH, the world’s leading health innovation conference, October 19–22 in Las Vegas.

AI won’t define the future of healthcare — the intelligence behind how we use it will. At HLTH we’ll show how responsible, applied AI can reimagine care delivery while keeping people at its center.” — María Victoria De Santiago, VP of Innovation at Arionkoder.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare innovators face persistent barriers that slow progress. Promising new tools and treatments often take years to be adopted in hospitals and clinics, delaying their benefits for patients. Data remains fragmented, making it difficult to build reliable AI systems. Everyday workflows are inefficient, taking time away from scientists, doctors, and specialists that could be devoted to patient care and research. And biased algorithms risk undermining the accuracy of diagnoses—for example, in detecting cancer.Across the healthcare sector, organizations turn to Arionkoder as a trusted partner when navigating the complexities of AI adoption. Combining strategic expertise, senior talent, and deep industry knowledge, the company helps them deploy artificial intelligence responsibly, efficiently, and at scale, including:• Enhancing precision with more accurate diagnostics that reduce errors and build trust.• Streamlining workflows through intuitive processes that cut friction and save time.• Boosting efficiency with automation that frees specialists to focus on higher-impact work.• Democratizing healthcare with smart, accessible tools that expand access to quality care.• Improving adherence through human-first design that drives stronger patient engagement.This work is powered by The Foundry, Arionkoder’s innovation engine that integrates applied AI, product development, and academic collaboration under SRST principles (Safe, Responsible, Secure, Transparent). Through The Foundry, healthcare organizations gain a proven pathway to move quickly from bold ideas to validated solutions that improve care."AI is not a future promise — it’s transforming healthcare today,” said María Victoria De Santiago, VP of Innovation at Arionkoder. “HLTH 2025 is where we will prove that responsible, human-first AI can deliver precision, efficiency, and trust at scale."As part of its presence at the event, Arionkoder will showcase its ecosystem of “Game Changers”—startups and innovators already advancing healthcare through AI. Among them is Titra , an AI-powered tool co-developed with researchers at the Institut Pasteur. Traditionally, scientists counted virus samples one by one under a microscope—a slow, error-prone task that could take nearly an hour per plate. With Titra, they simply scan the samples with an app, which automatically delivers results in minutes. The tool reduces analysis time by 87%, improves accuracy, and frees scientists to focus on discoveries that move healthcare forward.At its booth, Arionkoder will also present additional case studies and success stories, highlighting how innovators are applying AI to diagnostics, patient engagement, and clinical adoption.Arionkoder’s leadership team—including Maria Victoria de Santiago, Vice President of Innovation, and Project Managers Catalina Acosta and Isadora Monteiro—will be available at Booth #5032 throughout the event to meet attendees and discuss opportunities to accelerate AI adoption in healthcare. De Santiago has been participating as a judge in the HLTH Digital Health Hub Foundations competition tracks, underscoring Arionkoder’s active role in shaping the future of healthcare innovation.For additional information or to schedule a meeting, visit our HLTH site About ArionkoderArionkoder is an AI consultancy built for the new era — a strategic partner that helps organizations achieve faster outcomes, build smarter systems, and deliver trusted impact. Powered by The Foundry, its innovation engine, Arionkoder combines scientific rigor and engineering expertise to transform innovation into measurable results. With a global presence and multidisciplinary teams, the company partners with innovators ready to reshape healthcare. For more information, visit arionkoder.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.