1800Heaters Expands Edison Operations, Seeks Skilled Water Heater Technicians

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1800Heaters, the trusted name in Water Heater and Hybrid Water Heater installation , is expanding rapidly and seeking talented, service-driven professionals to join our growing team.Build Your Future with 1800HeatersIf you’re passionate about delivering reliable service and helping homeowners restore comfort, 1800Heaters offers the opportunity to turn your skills into a rewarding career. Whether you’re an experienced technician or an individual eager to learn the trade, you’ll find a supportive team environment that values hard work, growth, and integrity.What We OfferAt 1800Heaters, we believe in taking care of our team the same way we take care of our customers. Team members enjoy:-Competitive pay and performance incentives-Paid training and professional development-Health insurance and company-match 401(k)-Opportunities for advancement and leadership-A respectful, safety-focused work cultureWhy Technicians Choose 1800HeatersOur technicians aren’t just employees—they’re skilled professionals equipped with advanced tools, top-tier training, and real support. Whether you’re troubleshooting a tankless system or installing a hybrid heat pump , you’ll have everything you need to succeed.We work with leading brands like Rheem and A.O. Smith, using the latest technology to deliver on-time, dependable service to every homeowner we serve.A Career That Makes a DifferenceEvery installation or service call is an opportunity to restore comfort, earn trust, and solve real problems. From a cold morning with no hot water to a family upgrading for efficiency, our technicians show up when it matters most—and make a lasting difference.What Homeowners Are SayingHomeowners across Edison and surrounding communities rely on 1800Heaters for fast, honest, and professional service. Our customers consistently praise our clarity, communication, and craftsmanship—and the peace of mind that comes from working with true experts.Join the TeamReady to take the next step in your career?Call (800) 432-8377 or email info@1800heaters.com to start the conversation and explore current opportunities.About 1800HeatersWith nearly two decades of experience, 1800Heaters is the region’s trusted provider for expert water heater repair , installation, and replacement services. Locally owned and operated, licensed, bonded, and insured—our team is dedicated to keeping homes comfortable and efficient through exceptional craftsmanship and customer care.Learn more at www.1800Heaters.com

