Gold Star Plumbing & Drain Grows Statewide with New Flagstaff Office

Gold Star Plumbing a trusted plumber in Tempe, AZ extends service to Northern Arizona with a new Flagstaff office serving local homes.

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gold Star Plumbing & Drain, a trusted name in Arizona home services, officially announces the opening of its new office in Flagstaff, Arizona . This strategic expansion marks a major milestone for the family-owned company, allowing them to bring their highly-rated "Gold Star Standard" of plumbing and drain service to residents and businesses throughout Northern Arizona. The new Flagstaff location is now fully operational and ready to serve the community, further cementing the company's commitment to high-quality, professional, and reliable services across the state.Dedicated Service for Flagstaff and Nearby CommunitiesThe new Flagstaff, AZ branch will provide a comprehensive suite of residential and commercial plumbing solutions to Flagstaff, AZ and the surrounding mountain communities. Services include 24/7 emergency repair, advanced drain clearing and sewer solutions, water heater installation and maintenance, and expert leak detection. This dedicated Northern Arizona team is equipped to address the region’s unique seasonal plumbing challenges, from frozen pipes to hard water issues, ensuring homes and businesses receive prompt, efficient, and specialized care year-round.Connecting Arizona: Northern and East Valley PresenceWith the addition of the Flagstaff office, Gold Star Plumbing & Drain strategically connects the state, establishing a robust service presence across both Northern and Central Arizona. The company now operates with established offices in the East Valley (including Gilbert and Tempe) and the newly opened hub in the North. This bi-regional structure reinforces Gold Star’s mission to be the preferred plumbing service provider for a wider network of Arizona homeowners, ensuring local expertise backed by a statewide commitment to excellence.Upholding the Family-Owned Standard of ExcellenceGold Star Plumbing & Drain is led by a committed family team whose principles of integrity, transparency, and communication guide every service call. The decision to open the Flagstaff location aligns with their long-term vision of sustainable growth centered on customer trust. The entire team remains dedicated to treating every customer like family, providing honest diagnostics, transparent pricing, and professional results, regardless of whether they are serving a long-time client in the East Valley or a new customer in communities in Northern Arizona.Invitation for Customer EngagementGold Star Plumbing & Drain encourages all existing and prospective customers in the Flagstaff area to connect with the new office. Homeowners and business operators are invited to call the local number or visit the company's website to learn more about available services, schedule preventative maintenance, or request immediate service. The company welcomes community feedback and looks forward to building long-lasting relationships based on mutual trust and the delivery of its Gold Star Standard of service.To provide feedback or read about others' experiences, visit https://goldstarplumbingaz.com/ About Gold Star Plumbing & DrainGold Star Plumbing & Drain is a family-owned and operated plumbing company dedicated to providing exceptional service to communities across Arizona. With over fifteen years of experience in the plumbing industry, founder Mike Smith has solidified his reputation as a trusted authority in the local community. The company takes pride in its commitment to excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction, offering a comprehensive range of services that consistently garner 5-star reviews.Gold Star Plumbing & Drain takes pride in its roots as a family-owned business deeply ingrained in the local community. With a rich history spanning over 26 years, the family also owned Smitty's Big Barn Antiques, a beloved establishment featured on the renowned TV show, American Pickers.Led by Mike and his wife Julie, the Gold Star Plumbing & Drain team is known for its unwavering commitment to customer service excellence, unparalleled skills, and industry qualifications. The team offers a comprehensive range of services, including routine maintenance checks, emergency repairs, and everything in between. With a track record of 5-star reviews on platforms like Google and Yelp, along with an A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau, Gold Star Plumbing & Drain has solidified its position as a trusted leader in the plumbing industry.For more information, visit https://goldstarplumbingaz.com/

