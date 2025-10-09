NexPhrase AI Communication Coaching Platform Launches Publicly After Months of Development and Testing

NexPhrase Real-time AI Coaching

New Platform Bridges Critical Gap in AI Coaching with Real-Time Guidance During Live Conversations

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplinyx Inc. today announced the public launch of NexPhrase, a real-time AI communication coaching platform designed to provide instant, context-aware guidance during live conversations. After months of development and testing with early users, the platform is now available to the public through a waitlist system at nexphrase.ai/waitlist.

NexPhrase differentiates itself as the first universal AI communication coach supporting eight distinct conversation types, including sales, job interviews, public speaking, leadership, negotiation, customer service, personal development, and custom scenarios.

"The AI revolution has transformed how professionals prepare for conversations and analyze them afterward, but until now, AI hasn't been able to assist during the conversation itself—when stakes are highest and clear thinking is most difficult," said Sukhman Singh Sandhu, CEO and Founder of Amplinyx Inc. "Context has become the ultimate competitive advantage in AI applications. We've built NexPhrase on this principle, combining personal context, conversation history, and purpose-specific frameworks to deliver coaching that sounds authentic and arrives fast enough to actually use."

The platform addresses a critical gap in the AI coaching market: real-time assistance during high-stakes conversations. Traditional AI coaching systems require 7.5 seconds or more to process and deliver suggestions, making them impractical for live use. NexPhrase delivers coaching suggestions in approximately one-sixth of that time, 6.25 times faster than traditional systems, by leveraging cutting-edge AI infrastructure and optimized processing pipelines.

NexPhrase operates hands-free, automatically detecting when conversation partners stop speaking and delivering coaching suggestions without requiring button presses or manual intervention. The platform uses advanced speaker differentiation technology to distinguish between conversation participants and provide contextually appropriate guidance.

The platform is available across three deployment options: a web application accessible from any browser-enabled device, and native desktop applications for macOS and Windows with system audio capture capabilities. Desktop versions include a hidden overlay mode that keeps coaching visible only to the user during screen sharing and video conferences.

Unlike narrow tools designed for single use cases, NexPhrase adapts its coaching approach based on conversation purpose. For sales professionals, the platform identifies buying signals and suggests objection handling strategies. For job candidates, it provides interview responses and qualification showcases. For executives, it offers leadership communication guidance and feedback frameworks.

The platform combines multiple AI technologies including real-time speech recognition, large language models, and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems that allow users to upload documents such as product specifications, sales playbooks, or resumes. This knowledge base enables the AI to deliver suggestions grounded in specific information rather than generic advice.

Early testing participants included sales professionals, job seekers, executives, and public speakers. Feedback from this group informed feature development and platform optimization prior to public launch.

"Professional communicators face a fundamental challenge: they need to convey complete, accurate information while managing the stress and cognitive load of high-stakes conversations," said Sukhman. "NexPhrase doesn't replace authenticity, it amplifies it by helping professionals access the knowledge and phrasing they would have used given time to think clearly."

The platform includes post-conversation analytics that track metrics such as talk ratio, question frequency, key moments, and objection handling effectiveness. These insights allow users to identify patterns and improve communication skills over time.

Amplinyx Inc. is opening access gradually as the company scales capacity to meet expected demand. The waitlist prioritizes sales professionals, enterprise teams, and unique use cases, with expedited access available for potential enterprise partnerships.

Pricing tiers include a free plan with limited minutes and professional plans with expanded conversation limits and advanced features.

