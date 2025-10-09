Charter Furniture Solutions Named Best Furniture Store in Dallas Observer® Best Of 2025

Charter Furniture Solutions is proud to announce it has been named Best Furniture Store in the Dallas Observer® Best Of 2025: Shopping & Services.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charter Furniture Solutions is proud to announce it has been named Best Furniture Store in the Dallas ObserverBest Of 2025: Shopping & Services.With its 55,000-square-foot Addison showroom, Charter Furniture Solutions has become a trusted destination for Dallas-Fort Worth residents and businesses seeking stylish, high-quality, and reasonably priced furniture. Unlike massive warehouse-style retailers, Charter offers a curated, designer-worthy selection in a setting that is easy to navigate—no map or backpack required.The recognition highlights not only the wide variety of offerings—from home and office furniture to multifamily solutions, rental packages, and home staging services—but also the company’s customer-first approach. Shoppers appreciate the warm and professional service without the pressure often found at other furniture stores.“We are honored to be recognized as the Best Furniture Store in Dallas,” said Mike Crepeau, President of Charter Furniture Solutions. “Since 1983, our family-owned business has been committed to helping people create extraordinary spaces, whether they’re furnishing a home, staging a property, or designing a commercial office. This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers.”Founded by Bill and Jayne Crepeau in 1983 as a furniture rental company, Charter has grown into a multifaceted furniture provider serving homebuyers, renters, businesses, and multifamily developers. Today, the Crepeau family continues the tradition with Mike, his wife Diane, and their son Austin leading the business into its next generation.With new arrivals weekly and partnerships with top brands such as Jonathan Louis, Classic Home, and Uttermost, Charter Furniture Solutions is dedicated to offering Dallas-Fort Worth residents access to the latest design trends, timeless pieces, and flexible solutions tailored to every lifestyle.About Charter Furniture SolutionsCharter Furniture Solutions is a family-owned furniture retailer and service provider headquartered in Dallas, Texas. With a 55,000 sq. ft. flagship showroom, the company offers home furnishings, office furniture, multifamily solutions, rental furniture, and home staging services. For over 40 years, Charter has been committed to enhancing spaces with style, functionality, and exceptional service.

