Governor Stein Celebrates North Carolina’s Biotech Leadership As Biogen Highlights Recent $2 Billion Investment

Today Governor Josh Stein joined Biogen leaders and local officials at the company’s 30th anniversary event to celebrate North Carolina’s leadership in the biotech industry and highlight Biogen’s $2 billion commitment to expanding its presence in North Carolina.

“North Carolina is a global leader in life sciences, and Biogen has been at the heart of that story for three decades,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This new $2 billion investment means more innovation, more good-paying jobs, better health, and a stronger economy.”

As part of the celebration, Biogen announced a $250,000 donation to Durham Technical Community College to support the construction of a new life sciences building and future talent pipeline. The Durham Tech facility will provide education and hands-on training for careers in biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Biogen employs more than 1,500 North Carolinians and manufactures therapies for patients living with neurological diseases such as multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

North Carolina’s life sciences industry supports more than 225,000 jobs and generates $88.3 billion in annual economic activity. Since taking office, Governor Stein has announced more than $19 billion in new investments and nearly 27,000 new jobs across the state.