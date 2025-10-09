AI Training Pilot Program for NYS Workforce

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced an artificial intelligence (AI) training pilot program specifically designed for the New York State workforce, the first step toward fulfilling a bold and forward-looking 2025 State of the State pledge to equip tens of thousands of hardworking state employees with the knowledge and training to use AI responsibly.

“From the moment we first announced Empire AI, I vowed to put New York State at the forefront of the AI revolution and to ensure that our journey forward was safe, responsible and thoughtful,” Governor Hochul said. “I appreciate ITS leadership for their work and look forward to reviewing the results and hearing ideas from our talented workforce about how we can innovate to better serve New Yorkers.”

The AI training is provided in partnership with InnovateUS, an online platform governed by a coalition of public sector learning and innovation leaders that provides training for more than 150 government agencies across the United States. The two-part training is specifically designed to teach NYS employees about responsible AI use as a public sector employee.

Accompanying the training is the ITS AI Pro generative AI tool, developed by the New York State Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) and powered by Google Gemini, which will provide State employees with a secure environment to hone their AI skills, and unlock ideas about AI could help agencies problem-solve.

New York State Chief Information Officer and Director of ITS Dru Rai said, “Governor Hochul is providing the leadership and the vision to make New York State a national leader in leveraging this powerful and ever-changing technology, allowing us to create efficiencies that help agencies better serve the public. This is an exciting moment on this journey — responsible AI will bring us limitless possibilities to enact positive change to the way our government operates and serves New Yorkers, all while giving our hardworking employees an opportunity to build and grow their own skills for the future.”

The pilot program is guided by ITS and comprised of a diverse group of volunteer users from State agencies with missions that span health, human services, public safety, state operations and infrastructure. The results of the pilot will provide insights and experiential learnings to guide and inform the next phase of AI adoption within New York State government. The AI training pilot program is scheduled to conclude at the end of the year.

Google New York Public Affairs Manager MJ Henshaw said, “Equipping New York State employees with both the skills and tools to use AI responsibly is critical to unlocking the potential of this technology to drive efficiency, enabling public servants to better serve their constituents. ITS AI Pro, powered by Gemini, underscores Google’s commitment to supporting New York State’s digital transformation, and we applaud Governor Hochul’s focus on setting an example for the ways that government can embrace technology to build a better future.”

InnovateUS Director Beth Noveck said, “With the expansion of artificial intelligence’s capabilities, it is essential that everyone, including governments, are equipped with the knowledge to use these technologies safely. We are thrilled to be partnering with New York State and are grateful to Governor Hochul for the opportunity.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “This announcement provides the latest example of New York’s recognition that responsible AI use by state agencies needs to come with training and a focus on quality control. Governor Hochul and our NYS Office of Information Technology Services (ITS) understand that New York’s success in AI will continue to depend upon training and careful use of AI tools. The same lesson should be followed by private companies choosing to bring AI systems to the workplace. This pilot program is an example of the state leading by example. Careful and wise use of AI is an ongoing priority of our Assembly Science and Technology Committee and our partners in the Senate. The Governor’s announcement is good news on a rapidly evolving technology issue.”

Governor Hochul’s Innovation Agenda

Governor Hochul’s commitment to advancing New York’s leadership in artificial intelligence builds on her broader agenda to expand cutting-edge technology development in the Empire State. Governor Hochul launched the historic Empire AI initiative, a $500 million partnership of New York’s leading public and private universities who have come together to establish a state-of-the-art AI computing center at SUNY’s University at Buffalo. Empire AI is already facilitating statewide innovation, research, and development of AI technologies.

Last year, Governor Hochul launched the inaugural Emerging Technology Advisory Board — an independent group of industry leaders co-chaired by IBM CEO Arvind Krishna and Girls Who Code CEO Dr. Tarika Barrett tasked with informing and accelerating New York’s transformation into a hub for growth and innovation. The Board released their initial recommendations in December 2024.

The AI Training Pilot is part of a series of initiatives announced as part of the Governor’s State of the State this year to ensure equitable growth of the AI industry in New York, including training students for AI-enabled jobs, funding NY AI startups, supporting small businesses with AI adoption and tracking the potential impact of new technologies on the workforce.

At the Governor’s direction, ITS wrote and issued the first-ever statewide policy on the Acceptable Use of AI Technologies, which now serves as a roadmap for state agencies to adopt AI thoughtfully, safely and responsibly, while optimizing efficiencies and delivering quicker and better results for their constituents.

The Governor’s innovation agenda has catalyzed major public and private investments, transforming New York’s economy and creating good-paying jobs of the future. GlobalFoundries recently announced an $11.6 billion investment to expand its chip manufacturing campus in New York’s Capital Region, creating 1,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs. In 2022, Micron announced a 20-year, $100 billion investment to create a megafab campus in Central New York, creating 50,000 new direct and indirect jobs and unlocking hundreds of millions of dollars in community benefits.