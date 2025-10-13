High Visibility Corner Acreage Selling At auction in Gallatin TN

Visual from the property to street

Part of the Land formerly known as the Blue Diamond Bar and Grill This corner property also has a spring fed lake on it.

GALLATIN, TN, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Blue Diamond Pub Property in Gallatin, TN to Be Sold at Public Auction Saturday, October 25, 2025 — 10 AM

The former location of the Blue Diamond Pub, a well-known landmark in Gallatin, will be offered at public auction on Saturday, October 25, 2025 — 10 AM. The auction will take place onsite and online through Kittrell Real Estate Auction of Spring Hill, Tennessee.

This 2.7± acre corner property, located at Old Highway 109 North and Albert Gallatin Boulevard, has long been recognized as one of Gallatin’s most visible and traveled intersections. With multiple zoning classifications and excellent traffic exposure, the site offers strong potential for commercial redevelopment or investment.

“We’re excited to offer this highly visible property to the public,” said Jacqueline Kittrell, Broker and Auctioneer. “It’s been a well-known corner in Gallatin for many years, and we anticipate strong interest from buyers eager to invest in this growing area.”

Prospective bidders can attend the auction in person or participate online by downloading the bidding app or visiting www.60dayexit.com. Detailed terms, conditions, and bidding instructions can be found by selecting Property One on the website.

The auction will be conducted by Kittrell Real Estate Auction, Firm License #266288.

Jacqueline Kittrell, Broker/Auctioneer, Lic. #230179 / 2293.

For more information or assistance with the bidding process, please contact Kittrell Real Estate Auction at 931-698-3342.

About Kittrell Real Estate Auction

Based in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Kittrell Real Estate Auction specializes in residential, commercial, and estate property auctions throughout Middle Tennessee. The firm provides a 60-day marketing and sale process designed to deliver maximum results for sellers.

Contact:

Jacqueline Kittrell, Broker/Auctioneer

Kittrell Real Estate Auction

Spring Hill, TN

■ 931-698-3342

www.60dayexit.com

