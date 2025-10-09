Little Things by Linda Harper Officially Hits Amazon Bestseller List

Little Things by Linda Harper hits Amazon bestseller list!

I am thrilled and deeply grateful for the support and love from readers who have embraced Little Things” — Linda Harper

OZARK, MO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linda Harper’s debut novel Little Things has officially climbed to the top of the charts, becoming a bestseller on Amazon. The heartfelt story of redemption, reconciliation, and family ties has captivated readers worldwide, garnering widespread acclaim for its emotional depth and relatable characters.Set in small-town Oxford, Mississippi, Little Things follows Tish Adams, a veterinarian struggling to reconcile her past, particularly the troubled relationship with her birth mother, Angel. As Tish confronts her unresolved grief, Angel, dying from cancer, is driven by a desire to reconnect with her estranged daughter. The novel explores the intricacies of forgiveness, the healing power of family, and the emotional price of reconciliation.Harper, a fresh voice in contemporary literature, has woven a story that reflects the beauty in life's simpler moments. Her background in Southern literature and her own experiences in Mississippi shine through in this poignant tale, which has resonated deeply with readers.“This book is incredibly personal to me, and seeing it connect with so many people is truly an honor.”About the AuthorLinda Harper is a writer from small-town Mississippi, now living in Ozark, Missouri with her husband. With Little Things, she continues to explore themes of family, loss, and hope in her storytelling. Harper’s debut novel Under the Fig Tree set the stage for her literary career, and she continues to inspire readers with her ability to find extraordinary beauty in life’s simple moments.Little Things is available now on Amazon and through various other major retailers. For more information about the author and her work, visit Linda Harper's official website

