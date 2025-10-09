KSB North America Announces Daniel Gontermann as New Managing Director of KSB Canada

Daniel Gontermann, Managing Director, KSB Canada

Daniel Gontermann has been named the new managing director of KSB Canada.

Daniel’s proven leadership, deep product knowledge, and passion for innovation make him exceptionally well-suited to lead our Canadian business,” — Luis Maturana, regional executive officer of KSB North America

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KSB North America, a leading manufacturer of pumps, valves and systems for industrial and municipal applications, has announced Daniel Gontermann as the new managing director of KSB Canada. He succeeds Christine Moore, who retired at the end of the third quarter after 21 years with the company.

Gontermann brings more than 20 years of experience in engineering, product management, and executive leadership within the global KSB organization. Since joining the company in 2002, he has held multiple key roles in automation, sales, and product strategy. Most recently, he served as head of technical product management for standard pumps, where he was responsible for global product development and market alignment.

As managing director, Gontermann will oversee all aspects of KSB Canada’s operations, including business strategy, profitability, customer engagement, and team development. The company, with locations in Mississauga, Edmonton, and Laval, employs approximately 50 people and generates annual sales of around 25 million euros.

“Daniel’s proven leadership, deep product knowledge, and passion for innovation make him exceptionally well-suited to lead our Canadian business,” said Luis Maturana, regional executive officer of KSB North America. “His appointment reinforces our commitment to growth, service, and customer focus across North America.”

Moore, who has led KSB Canada since 2020, joined the company in 2004 when it employed just ten people. Under her leadership, the organization expanded significantly, growing its team and operations across the country.

“While we will greatly miss Christine, we celebrate her remarkable career and the strong foundation she has laid for KSB’s future in Canada,” Maturana said.

###

About KSB:

KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves. The Frankenthal, Germany-based group has a presence on five continents with its own sales and marketing organizations, manufacturing facilities, and service operations. With a workforce of around 16,400, the KSB Group generated sales revenue of approximately 3 billion euros in the 2024 financial year.

