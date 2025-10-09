Charm The Riot Delivers an Alternative Electronic Hip-Hop Fusion on His New Album Cardiac Confetti, Out October 10th
Charm The Riot drops “Cardiac Confetti,” a 7-track fusion of alternative hip-hop, electronic energy, and raw emotional storytelling.
Cardiac Confetti is a vibrant mix of laidback rap flows, electronic minimalism, and rock undertones - a soundscape that feels both nostalgic and futuristic. From the atmospheric keys of Tidal Waves to the upbeat funk of Jumpstart the Night (feat. LocalBlac), each track pulses with the authenticity of an artist making music straight from the heart.
Drawing inspiration from boundary-pushing artists such as Pharrell Williams, Travie McCoy, and Mike Shinoda, Charm The Riot refuses to be confined by any single genre. Instead, he merges elements of funk, electronica, dark soul, and jazz, crafting an unmistakable sound that reflects his creative roots and experimental drive. Cardiac Confetti was co-produced, mixed, and mastered by DJ Deryck D. Additionally, renowned West Coast producer Bumpin’ T turns up to co-produce and mix the lively and engaging track Poppin The Best.
Born in London, England, and now based in Roseville, California, Charm The Riot has built a career on collaboration and evolution. A former member of the duo Kontrast and frontman of the hip-hop cover band Sureshot, he brings years of musical diversity into his latest solo release.
