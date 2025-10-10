Professionals in Dubai Are Redefining Their Digital Presence Through High-End Headshots

Headshot of Sophia McKenzie, Corporate Communications Specialist, Dubai. Portrait of Mark Bugas, Business Development Manager at a leading digital firm in Dubai.

The Photography Co. reports a 40% surge in demand as personal branding becomes a business priority.

Your headshot is no longer just a photo — it’s your professional handshake” — Shivam Dhall

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Dubai cements its position as the business and innovation capital of the Middle East, professionals across the city are increasingly investing in high-quality photography to elevate how they present themselves online. The Photography Co ., one of the UAE’s leading creative studios, has reported a 40% year-on-year increase in bookings for professional headshot sessions — a clear sign of the growing emphasis on personal branding and digital credibility.“Your headshot is no longer just a photo — it’s your professional handshake,” said Shivam Dhall, Founder of The Photography Co. “We’re seeing executives, consultants, and entrepreneurs increasingly recognize that their visual identity is a critical part of how they’re perceived. It’s not only about having a professional photo — it’s about having the right photo that communicates confidence, approachability, and authenticity.”Industry research reinforces this trend. LinkedIn profiles with professional images receive 21 times more profile views and nine times more connection requests than those without. Further studies show that updated, professionally shot portraits can increase perceived competence by 75%, influence by 62%, and likability by 9% — making visual presentation one of the most impactful, yet often underestimated, tools in professional success.Over the past year, The Photography Co. has seen a strong uptick in bookings for corporate and personal headshot sessions, particularly from organizations across Dubai and Abu Dhabi seeking to refresh their executive imagery for websites, media kits, internal communications, and PR campaigns.According to Dhall, this rise is being driven by three converging forces: the dominance of digital networking platforms, the expansion of hybrid work environments, and a growing awareness of personal branding as a strategic business asset. “As Dubai continues to grow as a regional business hub, professionals are becoming more intentional about curating a cohesive and confident online presence,” he adds. “A great headshot doesn’t just capture how you look — it communicates your story and leaves a lasting impression.”With the UAE’s business landscape becoming increasingly competitive and globally connected, the demand for premium, personality-driven portraiture shows no signs of slowing down. For Dubai’s ambitious professionals, investing in a powerful image is fast becoming not just a branding choice — but a business essential.

