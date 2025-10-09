Explaining the consumption gap - speech by Catherine L Mann

Introduction

The risks to the outlook for the UK economy are two-fold. Inflation remains persistently persistent and the outlook for growth remains modest. As a monetary policymaker I face a trade-off: leaning against upside inflation with tight(er) policy versus supporting economic growth with loose(r) policy. In my most recent speech, I laid out the research that supports my view that the upside inflation scenario from the May 2025 Monetary Policy Report is playing out; and I argued that policy needed to remain restrictive for longer both to squeeze out inflation persistence, but also to rein in expectations drift observed in the data.footnote [1] However, I also presented evidence of downside risks to GDP outcomes that warranted further examination to evaluate the probability that those risks would materialize.

So today, I would like to focus on the weakness in demand, zeroing in on consumption. First, because consumption accounts for nearly two thirds of total GDP.footnote [2] Secondly, and importantly, judgements on the trajectories for consumption and the saving ratio have played a central role in the overall forecast on which I make monetary policy decisions. Risks to these judgements warrant research attention.footnote [3] In the following remarks, I will outline some of this research using aggregate, and importantly, disaggregated data that inform my outlook for consumption.

Where we start is sobering: aggregate real household consumption in the UK is far from its pre-Covid trend, and the household saving ratio has risen to nearly 12% in recent quarters.footnote [4] By evaluating macro- and microdata and research I can evaluate the underpinnings of this consumption weakness, and what this means for the outlook for consumption growth over the monetary policy horizon and for the monetary policy stance.

Aggregate economic activity

In my last speech (Mann, 2025b), I introduced a new model produced by Bank staff using a quantile MIDAS regression approach that incorporates different types of activity data to quantify the likelihood of different GDP outcomes, to understand the distribution of risks around GDP growth (Mantoan and Verlander, 2025). Before turning to consumption, I show an update of the model-based forecast of the entire distribution of future GDP outcomes in Chart 1, which allows me to assess and quantify the downside risks to growth that concern me. I show the updated GDP nowcast distribution for September in aqua. Compared to earlier nowcasts this year, the distribution of possible GDP outcomes is wider and flatter – indicating a significant degree of uncertainty about future GDP growth.

Chart 1: Distributions of GDP nowcasts from the Quantile MIDAS model Density plots of GDP nowcasts Source: Mantoan and Verlander (2025).

Notes: Methodology using non-parametric distributions based on Mitchell et al. (2024). One-quarter-ahead probability distributions for quarter-on-quarter GDP growth fitted from Quantile-MIDAS outputs to a non-parametric distribution. Monthly labels refer to the nowcast of the respective quarter of the year that the month falls in. For example, December 2024 represents quarter-on-quarter GDP growth for Q4 2024 based on data until December 2024.

A significant mass of the distribution is in the left tail, and in negative growth territory. This indicates that downside risks to demand growth have increased and could materialize to varying degrees. Could this be driven by downside risks to consumption?

To understand if consumption is a source of GDP weakness, we need to understand what drives it. I will therefore only focus on the consumption component of GDP. How much households can spend, save, and borrow is influenced by current economic conditions (including fiscal and monetary policy), their own financial situation (income, wealth, including through housing, and borrowing), and their expectations of the future. These expectations can include their view of the macroeconomy, inflation, interest rates, and job prospects.

How has consumption fared so far? As the left panel of Chart 2 shows, there was a clear upward trend in nominal and real consumption between 2011 and 2019. Since the pandemic and the energy shock caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even though nominal spending has returned to its historical trend, real consumption has flatlined. What explains this consumption gap – the persistent deviation of real consumption volumes from trend growth?

Chart 2: Household nominal and real (disposable) income and consumption relative to trend Levels, 2019 Q4 = 100 Source: ONS and Bank calculations.

Notes: Nominal household consumption is total household domestic expenditure excluding imputed rentals and financial intermediation services indirectly measured (FISIM). Real consumption is the nominal consumption measure deflated by the ONS cash basis household expenditure implied deflator. Nominal household income includes labor income, property income, interest receipts, and government transfers. Disposable income corresponds to nominal income minus taxes (including National Insurance contributions), interest payments on loans, and other transfers, and also corresponds to the ONS cash basis household disposable income measure. Real disposable income is disposable income deflated by the ONS cash basis household expenditure implied deflator. Dotted lines show a log-linear trend estimated over a 2011-2019 sample period. Latest data: Q2 2025.

A key question about the gap is that real incomes (shown in the gold line on the right panel of Chart 2) – the most fundamental driver of consumption – have recently grown at rates similar to, or even slightly above the pre-Covid average again, albeit having shifted to a below-trend growth path. However, the wedge between the rise in nominal incomes (in pink) and real incomes (in gold) illustrates how much worse-off households are in real terms following the recent inflationary episode. The picture becomes even starker when looking at real disposable incomes (in purple), which have shifted even further below trend than real incomes. Partly responsible for this are frozen tax brackets, which (particularly in light of higher inflation) have dragged on households’ real disposable incomes, and consequently, their ability to spend, but higher interest payable has contributed to the downward shift in real incomes, too.footnote [5] In fact, around 65% of the difference between real incomes and real disposable incomes is accounted for by taxes and 13% by employee national insurance contributions in Q2 2025.footnote [6]

The UK’s consumption gap is an outlier relative to its closest international peers. Chart 3 shows that real consumption in the US and the euro area has returned to its trend growth rate, albeit having recovered from a smaller Covid drop, and to a slightly shallower trend than previously observed in the UK.

Chart 3: International comparison of nominal and real consumption Levels, 2019 Q4 = 100 Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis, Eurostat, ONS and Bank calculations, update of Chart 5 in Mann (2024b).

Notes: The measures of UK household consumption (nominal and real) displayed in the left panel of Chart 3 differ from the measures used in Chart 2. In this chart, nominal household consumption includes individual consumption expenditure of households and non-profit institutions serving households, and real consumption is obtained by deflating nominal consumption with the consumption deflator. The measures used here allow us to make an international comparison for illustrative purposes, but with similar trends. Dotted lines show a log-linear trend estimated over a 2011-2019 sample period. Latest data: Q2 2025.

Like other components of GDP and national accounts data, consumption data is revised annually in the ONS’s Blue Book revision, with the latest revision published only last month. The left panel of Chart 4 shows the consumption trajectory before the Blue Book 2025 revisions in aqua – this is the information that fed into my August monetary policy decision. The revisions (in orange) not only change our picture on where consumption growth is now – they also revise our understanding of the past. Revising national accounts data, of course, is necessary and important, as more complete data are incorporated. However, this creates uncertainty from the monetary policymaker’s point of view on both past consumption and, consequently, our view of the future consumption path.

Chart 4: Real consumption growth across Blue Book vintages Changes since 2019 Q4 Source: ONS and Bank calculations.

Notes: The measures of UK household consumption displayed in Chart 4 differ from the measures used in Chart 2. In the left panel of Chart 4, real consumption is obtained by deflating nominal consumption (which includes individual consumption expenditure of households and non-profit institutions serving households) with the consumption deflator. This is to show the impact of data revisions and the consumption data used in the MPC’s forecast. In the right panel of Chart 4, investment includes business investment and gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), and statistical discrepancy and other includes stocks. Latest data: Q2 2025.

The right panel of Chart 4 confirms that consumption is the main drag on otherwise positive GDP revisions.

Consumption and the saving ratio are two sides of the same coin – revisions to consumption also imply a revised understanding of households’ saving behavior in the economy. The household saving ratio is a particular area where I feel we have been making key judgement calls as part of the monetary policy decision-making process. Can we assess the magnitude and implications of those calls?

Evaluating forecast errors of the saving ratio is challenging for various reasons. Annual Blue Book revisions mean we cannot make time-consistent evaluations of our forecasting ability beyond one year ahead. Once a new Blue Book comes out, we cannot evaluate the performance of a forecast from one year before on this new, revised information because it was not available to the forecaster at the time of the forecast.

Chart 5 therefore outlines our forecasts of the household saving ratio, split by Blue Book iterations, so as to only compare forecasts that were based on the same understanding of past outturns. On the left, I show the four forecasts following the Blue Book 2023 revisions. Comparing the pink line to the evolution of the forecasts shows that we tended to underestimate the saving ratio. On the right-hand side, I show the four forecasts following the Blue Book 2024 revisions, which show a better track record.

Chart 5: Households’ saving ratios across Blue Book and forecast vintages Percent Source: ONS and Bank calculations.

Notes: Solid lines show households’ saving ratio outturns and Blue Book revisions from 2023, 2024, and 2025. Dashed lines show saving ratios from the MPC’s respective forecasts.

This is not a true forecast evaluation. While I do control for Blue Book revisions, I omit news to the profile from changes in the conditioning assumptions of the forecast, and thus these charts are an incomplete exploration of true forecast errors. But, this is not my intention. The point is: should households engage in more precautionary saving behavior than projected, there would be a downside risk to consumption. This judgement call – this risk – is one that I am paying particular attention to and looking for evidence to understand. In other words, we have persistently projected the saving ratio to fall, but we are yet to see this play out in a sustained way in the data outturns. That is why it is such a large judgement call for me.

To summarize this section: at the aggregate level, downside risks to near-term GDP growth have risen, but are more dispersed. Real consumption is weak, and recent Blue Book revisions have revised down consumption growth over the past, potentially changing our view on the outlook for future consumption as well. Volatility in the paths for the saving ratio creates uncertainty about the risks to consumption. This highlights the importance of looking at more disaggregated data to better understand the source of consumption underperformance relative to its historical trend. For the purpose of this speech, I will focus on exploring how (1) the recent inflationary episode, (2) the impact of higher interest rates, and (3) uncertainty and volatility in prices have affected household consumption and may explain consumption weakness, and hence this gap.

The recent inflation episode and the price level shift

How has the recent inflation episode affected household perceptions and experience of inflation? Between the global financial crisis and the pandemic, prices rose by just under our 2% target per year, on average. So, price level shifts and inflation were both modest. Chart 6 shows that if that trajectory (in purple) had continued, prices would now be around 10% higher than at the end of 2019. But following the inflation surge in 2021-22, prices are now 30% higher – a three-fold increase in the price level relative to their pre-Covid trajectory. This means that UK households have experienced 12 years of inflation in a little over 2 years. This importantly has contributed to the stark wedge between nominal and real disposable incomes that I showed in the right panel of Chart 2.

Chart 6: Consumer Price Index, with pre- and post-energy shock trends Levels, 2019 Q4 = 100 Source: ONS and Bank Calculations.

Notes: Dotted lines show a log-linear trend estimated over 2011-2019 (in purple) and 2023-2025 (in orange). Latest data: August 2025.

Even as inflation has returned closer to our 2% target since its peak, we should remind ourselves of the fact that the cumulative increase in the price level does not just “wash out” of the consumer psyche when inflation returns to target.

First, the price level per se will not fall – and when households talk about the “cost of living”, it is the jump in the price level that they often refer to, not necessarily the inflation rate. In the latest Bank of England/Ipsos Inflation Attitudes Survey, when asking respondents what was influencing their inflation expectations, 33% of respondents cited past price changes ‘over the longer term’, double the share of respondents in 2019. This suggests that not only do a significant share of households form their expectations of future inflation in a backward-looking way, but an increasing share of respondents forms their inflation expectations today based on how prices have evolved in comparison to an earlier period some years ago, likely relative to the pre-Covid period I show in Chart 6.

Second, research shows that consumers who have experienced difficult economic times learn from these episodes – they become more pessimistic about their personal finances and continue to spend less for many more years.footnote [7] Some areas of research have highlighted the impact of pandemics on consumer behavior and find a higher desire to save due to precautionary motives (Jordà et al., 2022). Others, using US data, suggest that people’s personal inflation experiences are important for their expectations and decision-making (Malmendier and Nagel, 2016), including the decisions of monetary policymakers (Malmendier et al., 2021). Research, using a panel of countries including the US and the euro area, finds that households are also more attentive to inflation in an environment where inflation is already high (Weber et al., 2025).

In addition to different perceptions about the inflation rate versus the cumulative change in the price level, households’ experience of inflation can differ based on the types of goods and services they consume, which in turn can also influence their inflation expectations and consumption decisions. The consumer price index, the measure we use for our 2% inflation target, is constructed using a representative basket of goods and services that the typical household in the UK consumes. As a representative index, it does not consider heterogeneity across households.

When forming their inflation expectations, households might not consider CPI as their reference index, and instead form expectations based on their own experienced inflation rate.footnote [8] In Chart 7, I plot Household Cost Indices (HCIs), which show how different groups of households – specifically across different deciles of the income distribution – have experienced changes in prices over the past years, based on what they consume. HCIs weight goods and services consumed by specific household groups to construct their experienced inflation rates, which differ based on the relative importance of specific items in these households’ consumption baskets. The indices also include owner occupiers’ housing costs and the cost of interest payments on debt, such as mortgages.

Chart 7: Household Cost Indices across income deciles Percentage point contributions from (non-)discretionary items to household costs Source: ONS and Bank calculations.

Notes: Chart shows Household Cost Indices since January 2022 for the 2nd, 5th, and 9th disposable income decile. Non-discretionary items include food and non-alcoholic beverages, housing, water, electricity, gas and fuels (COICOP codes 01 and 04), and discretionary items include all remaining COICOP categories of expenditure at division level.

The first point I would like to make is that household costs (the aqua line) did not rise equally across income deciles – they rose more at the lower end of the income distribution over 2022-23 (left panel of Chart 7). This largely reflects the higher share of spending on essentials (orange bars) relative to discretionary items (purple bars) compared to higher-income households. It also implies that lower-income households had less scope to cut spending compared to their higher-income counterparts, whose cost increases were relatively more impacted by discretionary items.footnote [9]

We can break down the costs of essential items into further subcategories to explore specific drivers of consumers’ personal inflation rates. Chart 8 plots the same HCIs, splitting the essential (non-discretionary) category into individual components. Food and non-alcoholic beverages (in orange) and energy prices (in gold) contributed to a majority of the increase in low- and middle-income households’ cost of living throughout 2022 and 2023.footnote [10] The impact of these two categories on households’ experienced inflation rates is particularly relevant due to their salience in households’ expectation formation. Anesti et al. (2025) show that households’ inflation perceptions and expectations are particularly sensitive (and persistent) to their experienced food price-driven inflation, indicating that these items have a lot of weight in households’ expectations and decisions.

Finally, housing costs were also an important contributor to households’ cost of living, although to different extents. As Chart 8 shows, lower-income households were particularly affected by higher rents (in blue), especially throughout 2024, while households at the upper end of the income distribution were more affected by mortgage interest payments (in pink). This reflects that low-income households are predominantly renters, while a majority of high-income households either have a mortgage or own their property outright. That affects the strength of the cash-flow channel of monetary policy transmission through mortgage rates, which I discuss in more detail in my section on the impact of monetary policy on consumption.

Chart 8: Household Cost Indices across income deciles Percentage point contributions from (non-)discretionary items to household costs Source: ONS and Bank calculations.

Notes: Chart shows Household Cost Indices since January 2022 for the 2nd, 5th, and 9th disposable income decile. Discretionary items include all COICOP categories of expenditure except codes 01 and 04.

To summarize this section: the large cumulative shift in the price level has affected households’ real incomes and likely continues to affect consumer behavior even as the inflation rate has moderated. Further, consumers do not just pay attention to CPI inflation, but also to their experienced inflation rates, which differ in overall level and composition across income deciles. For the next section, I will therefore use a combination of survey evidence and estimated consumption elasticities to hypothesize on potential scarring effects on consumers from this inflationary episode.

Has the series of adverse shocks scarred consumers?

To answer the question on whether the inflation shock since 2021 is a possible explanation for the UK consumption gap, we can use empirical work to link the impacts of past inflationary supply shocks to consumption volumes. Negative supply shocks, such as a surge in energy prices, can generate scarring effects that may reinforce and prolong the inflationary impact of supply disruptions (Fornaro and Wolf, 2023). The resulting drop in wealth induced by these negative supply shocks (mainly through the fall in firm investment that reduces the economy’s future productive capacity) depresses consumers’ demand, and hysteresis may amplify and prolong the rise in inflation triggered by these shocks.

Chart 9 shows the impulse response functions of the consumer price index on the left, and the associated real consumption responses on the right-hand side, split by goods and services, to a supply-side shock normalized to increase the consumer price index by 1 percent at peak. Real goods consumption falls by more than 1.5% following the shock, whereas real services consumption falls only by around a third of that, and not always statistically significantly so. The effect on consumption remains negative throughout our forecast horizon. So, consumer responses in terms of real consumption volumes could be expected more in goods than in services. Goods consumption reflects around 50% of total consumption.footnote [11]

Chart 9: Impulse response functions to an inflationary supply shock Consumer Price Index (LHS), real goods and services consumption (RHS) Source: ONS, Känzig (2021) and Bank calculations.

Notes: The impulse response functions are derived from a structural VAR model estimated from 1997 to 2019. The solid line shows the median response, and shaded areas denote the 68% credibility intervals. The impulse response functions are scaled to increase the consumer price index by 1 percent at peak. The supply shock is proxied using a high frequency identified instrument by Känzig (2021).

In addition to looking at the aggregate consumption response to an inflationary shock, we can turn to evidence from household surveys to see how the different inflation experiences I presented in Charts 7 and 8 earlier have influenced people’s consumption behavior. The left panel of Chart 10 shows a snapshot of responses to a question about changes in spending behavior across income quintiles in response to the increased cost of living, taken at the peak of the cost-of-living crisis in Q3 2022, from the Bank of England/NMG Survey of Household Finances. It shows that different experiences of the cost of certain items and their relevance in households’ consumption baskets have shaped households’ consumption behavior during the inflationary period.