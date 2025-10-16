Entrepreneur Geraldine Convento Blends Astrocartography and Vedic Astrology for Self-Discovery and Decision-Making

Geraldine Convento, Astrologer - Denver, Colorado

After years of personal research and travel, Denver-based business strategist now offers a data-driven approach to life’s questions.

Astrology has been a valuable guidance tool for me. I don’t let the planets run my life, but they’ve definitely revealed many truths.” — Geraldine Convento

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrepreneur Geraldine Convento, known for her strategic leadership and innovative business ventures, has turned her passion for astrology into a new offering that brings together intuitive wisdom and comprehensive analysis.After a decade of testing how planetary energy lines influence real-life experiences through her own astrocartography-based travels and relocation, Convento is now publicly offering personalized astrological analysis that integrate aspects of the Vedic astrology system and astrocartography revealing insight into location, timing, and purpose.“For several years, I’ve tested this on myself to see whether the predictions could explain current experiences and past events,” said Convento. “Astrology has been a valuable guidance tool for me. I don’t let the planets run my life, but they’ve definitely revealed many truths.”In her YouTube video “ Is Astrocartography Real? ” She shares how following her chart guided tremendous personal growth and life decisions, an experiment that ultimately inspired her overall astrology practice.Her data-driven approach combines astrological interpretations into a concise, modern framework that helps clients understand how their unique planetary placements at birth influence key areas of life through a deeply spiritual context.As noted in a Cracked.com feature, public figures ranging from Cleopatra and Alexander the Great to Angelina Jolie, Lady Gaga, and the Reagans have credited astrology for shaping major decisions. The article recalls how Nancy Reagan reportedly managed the president’s schedule “entirely based on the stars” Geraldine’s mission is to help others use these systems as tools for exploration, understanding, and confidence as they expand into the next chapters of their lives.For a limited time, Geraldine is offering a complimentary 15-minute astrology consultation to discuss your personal situation and determine whether this style of astrological analysis is a good fit for you.

