NATO PA in Ljubljana to Review Defence and Deterrence, Reaffirm Support for Ukraine, Urge Enhanced Resilience

LJUBLJANA – “At the 2025 Summit in The Hague, Allies made a historic commitment to bolster defence investment and strengthen the defence industrial base to ensure NATO has the forces and capabilities to face the most dangerous security environment in a generation,” stresses Marcos Perestrello (Portugal), President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, ahead of the opening of the 71st Annual Session in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

“Since the 2025 NATO Summit, Russia has stepped up its hostile actions to test Allied resolve and seek to divide us, including through unacceptable airspace violations. In Ljubljana, we will take stock of these serious developments and send a clear political message that this reckless behaviour will not succeed,” the President underlines. “In response, we need to accelerate our efforts to fully implement The Hague commitments, strengthen the transatlantic ties at NATO’s core, move closer to a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, boost the resilience of our democratic societies, and invest in partnerships in our neighbourhood and beyond.”

“What is needed is resolute unity to face threats and challenges from all strategic directions. Ever since it became a NATO member in 2004, Slovenia has embodied that spirit. Today, it contributes to securing peace and stability in its own neighbourhood, on the eastern flank, in the Mediterranean Sea and the Middle East.”

In the host’s welcome video, Janez Žakelj, Head of the Slovenian delegation to the NATO PA, stressed that the Assembly, being a democratic forum, presents an opportunity to create a safer and more promising future for the Alliance.

“Ljubljana, known for its openness and constructive dialogue, provides the ideal setting for us to reaffirm our shared values and deepen the bonds that bring us together,” Žakelj added.

This year’s Annual Session will begin its deliberations tomorrow, on Friday, 10 October, and will conclude with a plenary sitting on Monday, 13 October. Over 260 lawmakers from NATO Allied nations, partner countries, and parliamentary bodies will gather for the first time since The Hague Summit to discuss high-priority topics, including:

bolstering defence investment and strengthening the transatlantic defence industrial and technological base;

delivering unwavering support for Ukraine;

countering the growing collaboration between Russia, the People’s Republic of China and other authoritarian regimes;

contributing to security in regions of strategic importance to the Alliance (including the Western Balkans, the High North, the Black Sea, the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa).

Parliamentarians will adopt reports prepared by the Assembly’s Committees as well as resolutions setting out the NATO PA policy recommendations for the Alliance in 2026.

The Assembly’s members will exchange with senior officials from Slovenia, including Prime Minister Robert Golob and Vice-President of the National Assembly Danijel Krivec, President of Ukraine, Volodomyr Zelenskyy, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Vice-President of the European Investment Bank Robert de Groot, as well as other leading experts in security and defence.

The Assembly, though institutionally separate from NATO, serves as an essential link between NATO and the parliaments of the NATO nations. It provides greater transparency of NATO policies and fosters better understanding of the Alliance’s objectives and missions among legislators and citizens of the Alliance. Throughout 2025, the Assembly celebrates 70 years of parliamentary diplomacy.

Press queries: press@nato-pa.int