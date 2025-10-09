Amp Health Named Finalist in National Safety Council’s 2025 MSD Prevention Safety Innovation Challenge

Jake Hoffman presents Amp's Workforce Readiness solution to NSC Innovation Challenge judges.

Amp's Workforce Readiness feature stands out for novel approach to musculoskeletal risk assessment and proactive interventions.

This recognition validates the incredible work of our team and the urgency of addressing musculoskeletal injuries with smarter, scalable solutions.” — Sam Hollenbach, CEO

TYSONS CORNER , VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amp Health , the AI-powered movement health platform transforming how employers prevent musculoskeletal (MSK) injuries, was honored as a finalist in the 2025 National Safety Council (NSC) MSD Prevention Safety Innovation Challenge, held during the NSC Congress & Expo in Denver.The recognition highlights Amp Health’s impact on workplace injury prevention and its innovative use of computer vision and predictive analytics to identify and mitigate MSK risk before injuries occur.Selected from a competitive field of safety technology companies, Amp Health was showcased as one of the most forward-thinking solutions for workplace safety. The company’s Director of Business Development, Jake Hoffman, delivered the finalist pitch live during the closing keynote session of the Expo, offering attendees a firsthand look at how Amp’s platform helps organizations reduce recordables, control workers’ compensation costs, and build healthier, more resilient workforces.“We’re honored to be recognized by the National Safety Council for driving meaningful change in workplace injury prevention,” said Sam Hollenbach, CEO of Amp Health. “This recognition validates the incredible work of our team and the urgency of addressing musculoskeletal injuries with smarter, scalable solutions.”Joining Hollenbach at the Expo were Oliver Sharpe, COO; Jake Hoffman, Director of Business Development; and Dan Ennis, Design Lead, who represented Amp’s commitment to safety innovation on the Expo floor and in the Tech Pavilion at booth T4.Amp Health’s platform is the first AI-native solution purpose-built for dynamic workforce risk. Using computer vision, the system conducts rapid movement health assessments and automatically delivers targeted injury prevention programs—helping companies transition from reactive care to proactive MSK risk management.About Amp HealthAmp Health is a technology company transforming musculoskeletal injury prevention through AI-powered movement health assessments, personalized exercise programming, and workforce safety analytics. Amp partners with employers in manufacturing, logistics, construction, and other high-risk industries to reduce injuries, lower costs, and improve workforce readiness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.