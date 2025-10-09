Over a Decade Strong: Ship A Car, Inc. Prioritizes Integrity Over Paid Recognition

Ship A Car, Inc.

While competitors buy their way onto “Top Auto Transport Company” lists, Ship A Car, Inc. continues to earn trust the honest way through results.

We don’t buy our reputation—we earn it. Our mission has always been to serve customers with honesty, urgency, and unmatched care.” — Rada Koifman, President of Ship A Car, Inc.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry crowded with brokers chasing paid accolades and questionable "Top 10" list placements, Ship A Car, Inc. proudly celebrates over a decade of delivering unmatched vehicle transport services with no gimmicks, no shortcuts, and no paid recognition.

For more than thirteen years, Ship A Car, Inc. has stood firm in its founding principle:

“The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is that little extra.”

From cars and motorcycles to golf carts, RVs, and heavy equipment, SAC has successfully shipped over 50,000 vehicles nationwide coast to coast, including Alaska and Hawaii. Rather than buy space on Forbes.com, Consumer Affairs, or other “top-rated” lists, the company continues to let its service record and customer satisfaction speak louder than any headline.

MESSAGE TO OUR CUSTOMERS

● We may not have the answer, but we’ll find it.

● We may not have the time, but we’ll make it.

● You are and always will be our FIRST PRIORITY.

While many auto transport companies struggle to maintain trust in an increasingly crowded marketplace, Ship A Car, Inc. remains a family-owned and A+ BBB-rated brokerage with a strong emphasis on transparent pricing, real-time communication, and dedicated coordinators for every client.

KEY FACTS ABOUT SHIP A CAR, INC.

● Founded: 2012

● Services: Shipping of cars, trucks, motorcycles, ATVs, golf carts, RVs, trailers & heavy equipment

● Coverage: All 50 U.S. states including Alaska & Hawaii

● Accreditations: A+ Rating from the BBB; Registered with the FMCSA

● Track Record: Over 50,000 successful vehicle shipments completed

WHY IT MATTERS NOW

With growing concerns about deceptive pricing, fake reviews, and pay-to-play promotions in the auto transport world, consumers are seeking authentic, experienced, and transparent providers. Ship A Car, Inc. is doubling down on what made it a leader in the first place delivering extraordinary service by doing just a little extra.

“We don’t believe in buying our way onto top lists,” said Rada Koifman, President of Ship A Car, Inc.

“Our customers deserve more than marketing tricks, they deserve honesty, accountability, and a company that puts their needs first. That’s how we’ve stayed strong for over a decade.”

LOOKING AHEAD

As the company looks toward the future, it remains committed to exceeding expectations not headlines. New tech tools, better shipment tracking, and an expanded carrier network are all in development, but the core focus remains unchanged: the customer always comes first.

ABOUT SHIP A CAR, INC.

Ship A Car, Inc. (www.shipacarinc.com) is a nationwide vehicle transport brokerage headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida. Since 2012, SAC has helped thousands of individuals and businesses move vehicles safely, affordably, and on time. SAC partners only with licensed, bonded, and insured carriers, offering services across all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii.

