Refine Beauty Unveils New Vegan, Cruelty-Free Skincare Collection for Radiant, Healthy Skin

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Refine Beauty , a leading innovator in premium skincare, today announced the launch of its new vegan and cruelty-free skincare collection featuring advanced treatment serums, moisturizers, and nourishing creams designed to deliver professional results from the comfort of home."As consumers continue to invest in their skin health, they're looking for results driven formulas that truly work, said Nakisha Samples, founder of Refine Beauty. Our new line incorporates high-performance ingredients to deliver visible results in just weeks. Everyone deserves healthy, radiant skin without guesswork."The New Refine Beauty Collection Includes:Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid + NiacinamideA brightening and anti-aging serum that supports a radiant complexion, reduces dark spots, and evens skin tone while deeply hydrating for a youthful glow.Aloe & Avocado MoisturizerA lightweight, nourishing moisturizer that locks in hydration and leaves skin plump, dewy, and soft. Perfect for dry, sensitive, and combination skin types.Botanical CleanserA gentle, plant-based facial cleanser that removes makeup and impurities, revealing fresh, smooth, and balanced skin. Ideal for daily use as part of simple and time-saving skincare routine.Hydrating Eye SerumA rejuvenating eye treatment formulated to reduce dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines, promoting a bright, refreshed appearance for tired eyes.Each product in the Refine Beauty skincare line is vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with superfoods and antioxidants.Clean Beauty Meets Professional ResultsRefine Beauty’s mission is to make luxury skincare accessible to everyone. With results-driven formulas, superfood ingredients, and a commitment to sustainable beauty, the brand continues to redefine what it means to achieve professional results at home.Consumers can shop the entire Refine Beauty collection or purchase individual products online at www.refinebeautyskin.com or through select retailers nationwide.About Refine BeautyRefine Beauty is a luxury skincare brand dedicated to creating vegan, cruelty-free skincare products that help individuals achieve their best skin. Each formula combines botanicals with skincare technology to promote radiance, hydration, and renewal, empowering consumers to refine their beauty with confidence.Media ContactRefine Beautyinfo@refinebeautyskin.com

