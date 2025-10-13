Cannabis Use Detection, Concentrations Rise Among Young People; Gender Gap in Cannabis Use Narrows

Data from clinical drug testing laboratory Millennium Health reveal worrisome trends among patients who have a substance use disorder

The findings are concerning because cannabis use is increasingly associated with negative health effects...young people may be particularly vulnerable to these harms.” — Millennium Health Vice President of Clinical Affairs, Eric Dawson, PharmD

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis use has become more common among patients with a substance use disorder (SUD) and the levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) detected in urine have increased across all age groups since 2019. Most concerningly, the largest increases in use and THC levels were observed among adolescents and young adults.In addition, cannabis use detection rates in this population have increased fastest among females since 2019.The Millennium Health Signals Report“Cannabis Use Climbs to New Heights in Young People and Females with a Substance Use Disorder,” is being published today and details an analysis of over 1.8 million urine drug test results that was conducted by clinical drug testing laboratory Millennium Health.The Signals Report can be accessed here Adolescents and Young Adults with SUDFrom 2019 to 2025, the detection of cannabis use in those with a SUD grew 34.3% among adolescents (ages 12-17) and 32.6% among young adults (ages 18-24).Although detection rates were lowest among those ages 55 and older in this sample, the increase in this age bracket was nearly as large as it was for adolescent and young adult patients, the data show.Perhaps most troubling is that the levels of THC—the main psychoactive compound in cannabis—in these urine specimens jumped by 93.1% among adolescents and 63.9% among young adults who have a SUD.“The findings are concerning because cannabis use is increasingly associated with negative health effects, and a growing body of literature suggests that young people may be particularly vulnerable to these harms,” said Millennium Health Vice President of Clinical Affairs, Eric Dawson, PharmD.Female Patients with SUDAmong patients with SUD, cannabis use is detected more often among male patients than female patients, but the gender gap is closing.While the detection rate has grown for both sexes since 2019, it has risen faster among females—increasing by 27.1% for females versus 17% for males.“The findings for women are particularly troubling because some research suggests that they tend to progress from initial use of cannabis to more problematic use more quickly than men. They may also experience more severe psychiatric, medical, and socioeconomic consequences from cannabis use than men,” Dawson added.About Millennium HealthMillennium Health is an accredited specialty laboratory with over 15 years of experience in drug testing. We provide objective information about patients’ recent use of prescription medications and/or illicit drugs which helps clinicians monitor and treat millions of Americans living with chronic pain, substance use disorders, mental health disorders or other health conditions. Our ability to monitor drug use trends allows us to alert clinicians, health agencies, and others to real-time drug use changes to help inform more targeted drug overdose prevention and response strategies to save lives.

