POLED Panel Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenue That Will Boost Overall Industry Growth by 2032

The Global POLED Panel Market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $5.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2032.

The North America region was is estimated to reach $1,985.39 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 19.95%. Europe is estimated to reach $1,511.46 million by 2032, at a significant CAGR of 20.42%.” — Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " POLED Panel Market by Type (Flexible pOLED Displays, Foldable pOLED Displays, and Others), and Application (Smartphones, and Wearables): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global POLED panel industry generated $0.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $5.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 20.1% from 2023 to 2032. A POLED (Plastic Organic Light Emitting Diode) display is an OLED technology which has increased flexibility and reduced production costs. the fact that glass is rigid while plastic is easier to form into new shapes, the demand for POLED is increasing rapidly.Prime Determinants of GrowthThe POLED panel market is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, owing to an increase in use of POLED panel display in automotive industry and surge in energy efficient POLED panel display for wearables. Moreover, increase in use of POLED panel displays for consumer electronics, and healthcare application is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the POLED panel display market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high manufacturing costs and complex fabrication process is the restraint for POLED panel display market growth during the forecast period.The Flexible pOLED Displays Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status Throughout the Forecast Period.Based on type, the flexible pOLED displays segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global POLED panel market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. As it is known for its small size & flexibility, and it is widely used in cameras, and billboards. Moreover, the flexible pOLED displays segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.56% from 2023 to 2032, driven by growing adoption of smartphones screen manufacturers such as Motorola and Samsung. The Smartphones Segment to Maintain its Leadership Status Throughout the Forecast PeriodBased on application, the smartphones segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the POLED panel market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the wearables segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.76% from 2023 to 2032 due to increase in use of wearables to detect heart rate, and monitor SpO2 of the user which can be directed to physicians for further consultation with the physicians.North America to Maintain its Dominance by 2032Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global POLED panel market revenue. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.11% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in awareness of wearables and smartphones due to miniaturization of the technology.Leading Market Players:LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.Apple Inc.Google (Alphabet Inc.)Motorola Mobility LLC (Lenovo)The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the POLED panel market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product development, and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

