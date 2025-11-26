Ethernet Switch Market Expected to Reach $26.1 Billion by 2031

The ethernet switch market was valued at $17.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $26.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ethernet switch market share is expected to witness considerable growth, owing to rise in application of ethernet switch in industrial infrastructures, such as smart grid, intelligent rail & traffic, security & surveillance, and other utilities.Get a Sample PDF Report to understand our report before you purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07364 Ethernet switch is a multiport network switch or LAN switch that connects all the computer networking devices together on a computer. These industrial-grade Ethernet switches are particularly designed for connecting the devices in industrial network environments that are subject to extreme operating temperatures of -40°C to 75°C, shocks, and vibrations. Such type of Ethernet switches find applications in industrial and factory automation; rail and intelligent transportation systems (ITSs); marine; and oil and gas sectors.In addition, factors such as increase in adoption of Ethernet switches due to their benefits and rise in need to ensure efficiency in communication infrastructure in the automotive & transport environment drive the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in application of Ethernet switch in industrial infrastructures such as smart grid, intelligent rail & traffic, security & surveillance, and other utilities fuels the market growth.According to Ethernet switch market analysis, the fixed configuration Ethernet switches segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2021 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. The managed L3 segment accounted for around 72.8% market share in 2021.The market for Ethernet switches is driven by a number of important factors that have accelerated up the market's growth. The use of Ethernet switches has increased significantly as a result of the rising need for high-speed data transmission and network connection across a variety of industries, including telecommunications, data centres, and cloud computing. Businesses and organisations need scalable and effective network infrastructures to accommodate the increasing data volumes as a result of the exponential rise of IoT devices and data traffic. Additionally, to support seamless connection and data transmission, the move towards digitalization and the growth of smart city projects further increase the demand for strong and dependable Ethernet switches.Make a Direct Purchase: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/fdf5d76f5e9ccf6e90d2fe3d032898f5 This is attributed to growing need for advanced control over the network along with rapidly increasing applications requiring network traffic monitoring and a high bandwidth. In addition to this, as the world has become more connected, the advanced networking technologies such as Ethernet switches, are being adopted for industrial applications.The outbreak of the COVID-19 has significantly impacted the growth of the Ethernet switch market size. Decline in demand for Ethernet switch has significantly impacted the demand for energy storage solutions during the pandemic. Further, lack of availability of professional workforce due to partial and complete lockdown implemented by governments across the globe has restrained the ethernet switch market growth during the pandemic. However, rise in demand for Internet of Things and machine learning solution has led to the growth of the Ethernet switch market share post pandemic.The Ethernet switch market key players profiled in the report include, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise International, Allied Telesis, Inc., Arista, Belden Inc., Black Box Network Services, Broadcom, Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., H3C, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HUAWEI, Intel Corp., Juniper Networks, Moxa Inc., Siemens, TRENDnet, Inc., and Advantech Co., Ltd. 