Open Compute Project Foundation and OIX Form New Alliance

OIX is extremely excited to be co-developing this new open data center standard with OCP." — Eli Scher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, the Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) , the non-profit international organization bringing at-scale innovations and hyperscale best practices to all, and OIX a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the growth of network interconnection points within data centers, offering access to interconnection on a fair and reasonable basis, announce a new collaboration as alliance partners.The alliance was created to develop a unified, co-branded open standard. This new standard harmonizes the OIX-2 data center standard with OCP ReadyTM v2 for hyperscale requirements, specifically focusing on metro edge facilities. The aim is to simplify implementation and utilization for data center operators who want to facilitate massive scale interconnection between networks for hyperscale users.“OIX is extremely excited to be co-developing this new open data center standard with OCP. Our organizations are entirely aligned in our common goal of providing the greater Internet community with open access to operational best practices and consensus-developed engineering standards. This new standard will inform all market constituents of the basic requirements to serve hyperscale interconnection on a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory basis.” Eli Scher, OIXOCP’s OCP ReadyTM program is continuing to shape the future of data center operator facility design at scale and now for the requirements of AI. This initiative began with the creation of OCP ReadyTM v2 for hyperscale data center site assessment that is used by a data center service provider to perform a detailed OCP Ready™ self-assessment of their facilities to ensure they meet the rigorous standards and requirements set forth by the OCP Data Center Facilities Project. From logistics, site access, and base building infrastructure to network connectivity, every aspect of the data center is evaluated to confirm alignment with hyperscale facility requirements and compatibility with OCP and industry best practices. This enables colocation providers to market their facilities directly to the hyperscale and neocloud audiences through the OCP Marketplace and knowing that their data centers meet the needs of such customers.With this new alliance, the program will advance by offering a new metro-edge data center site assessment that will specifically address the unique hyperscale network requirements at the metro-edge.“This collaboration between OCP and OIX will lead to a significant step forward in simplifying and standardizing the assessment of data centers hosting network interconnection at the metro-edge. By harmonizing OIX-2 and OCP ReadyTM v2 for hyperscale with this new recognition, we will empower hyperscale data center operator partners to efficiently support the immense interconnection needs of hyperscale users." said Mark Dansie, OCP ReadyTM Facilities LeadAbout the Open Compute Project FoundationThe Open Compute Project (OCP) brings at-scale innovations and hyperscaler best practices to all, spanning technology domains from the data center to the edge, and the technology stack from silicon, to systems, to site facilities and services. The international OCP Community is made up of organizations and people from hyperscale and tier-2 cloud data center operators, communications providers, colocation providers, diverse enterprises, and technology vendors. With the tenets of openness, impact, efficiency, scale and sustainability, the OCP engages and educates thousands of engineers every year. Across many projects and initiatives the OCP Foundation and Community are meeting the market today and shaping the future.Learn more at: www.opencompute.org About OIXOIX (Formerly Open-IX) is a self-regulated community that's formed to foster the development of critical Data Center and IXP technical and operating standards in a framework that encourages the proliferation of interconnection through education and the development, implementation and certification of transparent technical and operating standards, in order to create more resilient and efficient global internet infrastructure.For more information and to stay up-to-date on OIX, visit oix.org and connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, X

