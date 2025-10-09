Design Industry Leaders to Convene for Insightful Panel Discussion at Lekker Home

Invitation details.

Join our conversation with industry experts — moderated by Amy Devers of the award-winning podcast, Clever, in partnership with Be Original Americas.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Design enthusiasts and professionals are invited to an exclusive evening of discussion and insight as a panel of distinguished industry leaders shares their perspectives on the past, present, and future of design. The event, hosted by Lekker Home, will feature John Edelman, Amy Devers, Kyra Hartnett, and Natalie van Dijk.The one-night-only event will provide a unique opportunity to hear from visionaries who have shaped and continue to influence the design landscape. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the evolution of design, current trends, and predictions for what's next in the industry.Meet the Esteemed Panelists:John Edelman, Founder & CEO, Heller: A veteran of the design world, Edelman's career includes leadership roles at Edelman Leather, Design Within Reach, and Herman Miller Consumer Group. He currently serves on the boards of several prominent design-focused companies.Amy Devers, Founder, Executive Producer & Host, Clever: An Emmy Award-winning television personality, podcaster, designer, and educator, Devers brings a wealth of experience from her international design work and popular Clever podcast.Kyra Hartnett, Co-Founder & CEO, TWENTY2 Wallpaper: Hartnett co-founded twenty2, a pioneering company in design-forward wallpaper and textile manufacturing, which has grown to a fifty-plus person studio working with top designers.Natalie van Dijk, Co-Founder & Creative Director, Lekker Home: Our very own Natalie van Dijk will offer her unique perspective as a co-founder and creative director of Lekker Home, a renowned destination for modern design.Light refreshments will be served, providing a relaxed atmosphere for networking and engaging with fellow design aficionados.Event Details:Date: Wednesday, October 15thTime: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM (Panel starts at 6:15 PM)Location: Lekker Home, 38 Wareham Street, Boston, MADon't miss this opportunity to connect with leading voices in the design industry and explore the exciting trajectory of design.About Lekker Home:Lekker Home is a premier destination for modern and contemporary furniture, lighting, and home accessories, committed to bringing innovative and timeless design to its customers.Contact:Jenny HackleyDirector of Marketingpress@lekkerhome.com617.737.7307

