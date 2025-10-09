Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: Oversight visit Ditsobotla Local Municipality in North West

Programme Director

MEC of COGTA, Mr Oageng Molapisi

The Mayor of Ditsobotla and the council

The NCR

Representatives from COGTA at both national and provincial levels

Members of the media

Ladies and gentlemen

Good morning

I am truly grateful for the opportunity to gather here today, a mere few weeks after my last visit to this council on 10 September 2025. It brings me great joy to be part of this oversight visit, which will pave the way for our upcoming direct engagement with the Coligny community.

During our last meeting, we outlined clear expectations for the municipality. Within 14 days, we needed to address the issue of duplicate mayors, a situation that had tarnished our governance and diminished public trust. I am pleased to report that this matter has been decisively resolved.

Congratulations to Mayor Cllr Molefe Morutse and Speaker Cllr Manana Bogatsu on their election to office. I commend all councillors for their maturity and commitment to resolving this impasse, placing the needs of the community above personal or political interests. I also extend my gratitude to the National Cabinet Representative and their team for their role in facilitating a successful council meeting on 23 September 2025, which has set the stage for new leadership.

This achievement represents more than just a procedural success; it is a crucial step toward building the ideal municipality that the people of Ditsobotla deserve. An ideal municipality is characterised by stable and united leadership, focused on service delivery. It is a place where councillors prioritise the community’s needs, where administration is ethical, efficient, and responsive. Every resident should feel the government’s presence through access to clean water, reliable infrastructure, dignified services, and economic opportunities.

To turn this vision into reality, unity is essential. I urge the Mayor, the Speaker, councillors, and the National Cabinet Representative to stand together as a cohesive leadership team. Past divisions have led to collapse; now is the time to embrace unity as the foundation for progress. You serve not as individuals representing personal agendas, but as a council dedicated to the singular purpose of serving the community.

Reflecting on the recent Local Government Indaba, I am inspired by the alignment between our discussions there and the progress we have seen in Ditsobotla. The Indaba aimed to catalyse bold action, bringing together the State, municipalities, civil society, business, and traditional leadership to renew local governance for the benefit of our people.

Several key commitments emerged from the Indaba, serving as foundational pillars for revitalising local governance:

A renewed focus on ethical leadership, emphasising that genuine progress relies on integrity among those in positions of authority.

Strengthened consequence-management mechanisms and intervention triggers for municipalities that fail to meet financial and performance standards.

Legislative and policy reforms aimed at stabilising governance and enhancing service delivery, including extending terms for municipal managers and empowering oversight functions.

A commitment to bridging service delivery gaps, particularly in water and sanitation, through sustainable infrastructure investments and multi-tiered partnerships.

Initiatives to restore public trust in municipalities by enhancing accountability, transparency, responsiveness, and resilience.

In essence, the Indaba reaffirmed the local government’s critical role as the backbone of service delivery, which impacts our communities daily. The developments in Ditsobotla demonstrate that meaningful progress is achievable even in challenging circumstances when political will, unity, and effective leadership are present.

Let us translate this shared vision into actionable steps for Ditsobotla. We have a robust blueprint from the Indaba, but effective execution is vital. To become the ideal municipality we aspire to, we must move beyond good intentions. We need to create systems, uphold standards, and maintain unity in our actions.

Therefore, I urge:

Mayor, Speaker, Councillors, and the National Cabinet Representative – Do not allow your offices to become islands of competing agendas. You must convene as a singular command table, aligned on priorities, transparent in dealings, supportive of one another, and resolute in putting the people first.

2. Adopt and internalise the Indaba commitments here in Ditsobotla. Whether it is ethical leadership, consequence management, or closing service delivery gaps, let these commitments become the compass by which every decision is judged.

3. Institutionalise oversight and accountability. Let us adopt clear performance metrics, enforce quarterly reviews, and adopt triggers for interventions when commitments are not met.

4. Work with urgency on service delivery backlogs, especially water, sanitation, roads, and basic infrastructure. The citizens have waited too long. If there were ever a moment to demonstrate that government is not a distant abstraction, but visible and tangible, this is it.

5. Communicate, consult, and rebuild trust. Let the community of Ditsobotla know, regularly, what you are doing and why. Let them see results. Let them be partners in oversight.

6. Resist factionalism and petty politics. The Indaba reminded us that coalition politics is a reality, but residents cannot suffer because of internal disputes. Let party interests not derail municipal purpose.

If you commit to this path, Ditsobotla can become a beacon of hope, not only for North West, but for the country. It can become a municipality that citizens trust, that works, that delivers dignity.

As I indicated, from this session, we will proceed to meet with the people of Ditsobotla. When we do so, let us not go to them as fragmented leaders or as individuals carrying separate agendas. Let us go as one united council, standing side by side with the National Cabinet Representative, to assure our communities that their cries have been heard and that their concerns are at the centre of our work.

When we stand before the people, let us give them more than words; let us provide them with confidence that this municipality is back on course. Let us give them hope that the days of instability and uncertainty are behind us, and that a season of delivery, accountability, and unity has begun.

The people of Ditsobotla must look at their leadership today and see a council that is determined to serve, to build, not to break down; to restore trust, not to squander it again.

We must demonstrate to them that government can be present, ethical, and deliver services with dignity.

If we can give them that assurance, not just through speeches, but through consistent actions, then we will have planted the seed of renewal that this municipality so urgently needs. With these few words, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to our presence here today. Let us continue with the work we have begun and ensure the Ditsobotla Municipality Works Effectively.

I thank you.



#GovZAUpdates