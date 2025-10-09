UM holds exhibition to celebrate centenary of Portuguese writer José Cardoso Pires

MACAU, October 9 - The Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre of the Department of Portuguese, University of Macau (UM), is holding an exhibition titled ‘Voices, Glances, Memories: Commemoration of the Centenary of José Cardoso Pires’ to celebrate the centenary of the birth of José Cardoso Pires, an eminent Portuguese literary figure who reshaped the landscape of modern Portuguese literature through his incisive words and profound reflections on human nature. All are welcome to visit.

José Cardoso Pires (1925-1998) was an indispensable figure in 20th-century Portuguese literature. His works offer profound analyses of the complex interplay between power, identity, and memory. Through his distinctive narrative style and keen social observation, Pires chronicled Portugal’s social transformations and the destinies of its people during the second half of the 20th century.

The exhibition explores Pires’ literary legacy and inner world through the dimensions of voice, glance, and memory, offering visitors a multifaceted and immersive experience. It also examines how literature can carry both individual and collective memories, and seeks to enhance the public’s understanding of Pires’ works. The exhibition is held at the Sky Garden on the second floor of the UM Wu Yee Sun Library (E2). It is open daily from 9:00am to 8:30pm and will run until 19 December.

Since its establishment in 2017, the UM Chinese-Portuguese Bilingual Teaching and Training Centre has been dedicated to promoting cooperation between the Chinese mainland and Portuguese-speaking countries in areas such as teacher training, the cultivation of Chinese-Portuguese bilingual talent, Portuguese language education, and research on Chinese and Portuguese cultures, with the aim of facilitating cross-cultural exchange between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.