Huge increase in flu vaccination as cases rise

The NHS has vaccinated nearly a million more people against flu so far this autumn compared to last year – providing vital protection ahead of winter as cases start to rise.

New data today reveals 4.3 million people have received the flu vaccine – including 3.57 million last week alone – as NHS teams across England ramp up efforts to help protect those most at risk of getting seriously ill.

By the end of last week (week commencing 29 September), over 4.3 million people had the flu vaccine – up 28% from 3.36 million who were vaccinated by the end of week commencing 30 September last year.

The data comes with both flu and COVID-19 activity increasing in recent weeks.

The UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA’s) latest surveillance data showed that flu positivity increased from 1.9% to 3.3% and COVID-19 positivity in hospital settings increased from 11.7% in the previous week to 12.9%.

More than a million people have also received the COVID-19 vaccine, and the NHS has been taking strong early action to prepare for what is expected to be the busiest winter ever for A&E and ambulances.

Booking for winter vaccines opened earlier this year on 1 September, with delivery starting 2 days earlier than last year on 1 October, to encourage people to get their jabs as soon as possible.

Appointments and walk-in sessions are available in local pharmacies, GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres across the country

Regional teams are improving access to the vaccines through mobile vaccination buses, family community drop-in sessions, and for the first time ever delivering flu vaccines to 2 and 3-year-olds in community pharmacies.

Since the start of September, vaccination teams have been rolling out flu vaccines to pregnant women and children through GP practices, maternity services and via schools.

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine changed for this autumn and winter following the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommendation that it should be offered to people aged 75 or over, anyone with a weakened immune system, or those living in older adult care homes.

Dr Amanda Doyle, National Director for Primary Care and Community Services at NHS England, said: “Vaccination is a crucial part of our efforts to protect the vulnerable and prepare for what we expect to be a very challenging winter, so I’m delighted to see this big increase in the numbers of people getting vaccinated at this stage.

“It is all the more vital as data shows viruses are beginning to increase, with our teams working extremely hard to make it as easy as possible to get vaccinated at your local GP practice, pharmacy, school or other community clinic.

“Vaccinations are our best defence against these potentially very dangerous viruses and can genuinely save lives, so I would urge everyone eligible to come forward for their jabs as soon as they can, with easy to book appointments or drop-in sessions now available closer to home”.

The NHS is urging people to check they are still eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before booking – the NHS website sets out whether your age, health condition or medication means you are eligible, and your GP practice or pharmacist will confirm this before giving you the vaccine.

Flu vaccines are available for everyone aged 65 and over, under 65s in clinical risk groups, care home residents and carers, close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed, frontline health and social care workers, as well as children and pregnant women.

Those living in adult care homes are eligible for both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine and it’s important that they take up the offer as recent UKHSA data shows that there were 70 COVID-19 acute respiratory incidents reported in those settings last week.

Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: “It’s really encouraging to see people already taking up the flu vaccine offer, especially as we’re starting to see cases increasing in our surveillance data. Over the past few weeks, we have seen flu and COVID-19 cases starting to increase. The latest data also shows a rise in people being hospitalised with COVID-19, so it’s more important than ever that vulnerable groups are protected.

“As we head into the winter months when we are likely to see cases continue to rise, it’s vital that eligible individuals take up the offer now to ensure they are protected. We know that vaccination is the best defence against respiratory illnesses such as flu and COVID-19 and this is a simple step you can take to help look after yourself and your family this winter”.

You can book an appointment via the NHS App, your local GP practice, online at www.nhs.uk/bookflu or www.nhs.uk/bookcovid , or by calling 119.